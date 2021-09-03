Transcript for Meghan Markle and Princess Diana both battled loneliness and refused to stay silent

repeating itself, talking about my mother. Reporter: She was one of the most beloved figures in modern history, affectionately dubbed the people's princess, down-to-earth and had a massive following worldwide. From her philanthropic effort to casting aside protocols and her shoes to compete in a mother's day run. She was a royal the public could relate to. An when Meghan entered the scene people quickly began to compare the two, their sense of style and humanitarianism and refusal to remain silent and unscrutiny with the press, Meghan fight back with law enforcement and -- law suits and ultimately stepping back from royal duties. Were you silent or were you silenced. The latter. Before Meghan's bombshell interview on Sunday, there was Diana's the late princess share ago a look into the secret world of the royal palace in her famous 1995 interview. There were three of us in this marriage so it was a bit Revealing her husband was having an affair with Camilla Bowles now his wife. What affect did it have on you. Pretty devastated. Rampant bolium and feeling useless, hopeless and a file your in every direction. In princess Diana's interview she gave a very damming look inter palace and now again we have a look at life in the royal family. Reporter: Behind closed doors both women struggle put in public maintained a royal fast add. -- Facade. What has not changed is the royal family, or the institution it belongs in still doesn't help these women have they join the firm. Reporter: The striking similarities between Diana and Meghan played out decades apart in Australia. Thousands welcomed prince Charles and princess Diana when they visited in 1983 and Diana's popularity eclipse that of prince Charles. 25 years later, Harry and Meghan would say this moment of joy would be the turning point. Soon they hint -- It was the first time the family got to see how incredible she is and it brought back memories. Reporter: Meghans popularity only continued, we were there almost a year after the tour in Australia as crowds greeted her, crowds in South Africa. She's a black woman advocating for fellow black women. Reporter: A young generation thrilled for the new princess. For both women, though adored by thousands abroad, at home they felt alone. Perhaps the hardest comparison between the two interviews, both women felt they lived a life of isolation in royalty. I did. I didn't like myself. I was ashamed because I couldn't cope with the pressures. Were you thinking of harming yourselves? Were you having suicidal thoughts? Yes. Reporter: For Harry he needed the comparisons to end here, telling Oprah he feared history was repeating itself. When you can see something happening in the same kind of way, anybody would ask for help. Reporter: In the end the couple turned to each other, moving to California, starting life as a soon-to-be family of four. Now royal watchers are waiting to see if the aftershocks of Harry and Meghan's interview will be near the magnitude of the late princess. This is an interview we'll talk about for many months, years, and potentially it can be damaging to the monarchy. Reporter: But the pair seem determined to write their own fairy fail. What do you think fairytale. Reporter: What do you think your mom would say about this decision to step back from the royal family? I think she would feel very angry with how this and out and very sad. And ultimately all she would ever want is for us to be happy.

