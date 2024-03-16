Miami Beach is breaking up with spring break

Spring break in Florida is looking a lot different this year after local leaders implemented new rules, including a curfew, to crack down on rowdy parties and other disturbances.

March 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live