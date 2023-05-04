Minka Kelly says she hopes people will 'feel seen' reading her new memoir

ABC News' Juju Chang sat down with the actor to talk about her new book "Tell Me Everything," a nuanced account of coming to terms with her traumatic childhood.

May 4, 2023

