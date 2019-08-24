Mom of slain Utah student was on the phone with her before killing: Part 2

More
Jill McCluskey said she heard her daughter Lauren McCluskey yell, "No. No. No," and told her husband to call 911.
5:29 | 08/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mom of slain Utah student was on the phone with her before killing: Part 2

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:29","description":"Jill McCluskey said she heard her daughter Lauren McCluskey yell, \"No. No. No,\" and told her husband to call 911.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"60641100","title":"Mom of slain Utah student was on the phone with her before killing: Part 2","url":"/Nightline/video/mom-slain-utah-student-phone-killing-part-60641100"}