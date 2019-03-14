Transcript for The moment one of the most prolific bombers in US history was taken down: Part 2

was a city on edge. The hunt for a suspected sear ial bomber, striking fear in Reporter: He dangled the state capital on a string. But through pains taking work authorities had identified a suspect. 23-year-old mark condits. It was 1:00 in the morning. I was in the command post. The surveillance team reported we've got him. Reporter: The bomber had gone dark. But after briefly turning on his cell phone, they were able to ping his location, tracking him to a hotel parking lot. The bomber's car was over this hedgerow. And I was in that space facing south. I darked out my lights. I could see the bomber's vehicle from an oblique angle, and I'm going through in my head, how's this going to play out? Reporter: Down the road members of the squad were staged in another vehicle. He didn't care who he hurt or killed at that point. We had to stop him. Do you know if FBI's working this area at the same time? We can't spook him. I got an eerie feeling it wasn't going to end well. Air to ground. He's on the move, backing out now. I backed out and proceeded in behind him as well. APD squad had the two vehicles directly behind him. Following out. Coming out of 35 frontage. He proceeded south on the service road, turned out to go to the frontage road of I-35. 35 frontage. And he's stopped right now. We had quite a few people pull up behind him. If you look at the videotape you see a pretty long train. At that point, the guy knew. Reporter: The swat team had one shot. We needed to hit his van hard enough to try to disabling his vehicle. One of our biggest fears was on impact it was going to explode. I told them, whatever you do, you got to stop him before he gets on the interstate. All right, van's made contact with him. So we exit our van and move up to the vehicle, and he detonates an explosive device inside his vehicle. Got an explosion, got an explosion inside the vehicle. Initially, I saw the flash and felt shrapnel or debris or whatever hit my face. And I stepped back. I was one of the first up to the windshield area and could see inside. I quickly recognized that our suspect was no longer a threat at that point. I can't even describe to you how bad it felt listening to the radio traffic. I remember distinctly going to a different radio channel to advise dispatch. Shot taken. Suspect's down. I'm really lucky that I didn't lose anybody. Reporter: After 19 days, the bomber's grip on the stiff city of Austin was over. The suspect is deceased. But no high-fives yet. No, we knew we had to hit the house. Reporter: He and his father purchased this house, fixed it up and rented it out. But it was in a room in the back that Condit lived and stockpiled enough materials to blow up the entire block. And it was there that he master minded that bombing spree. He had the capability to build much bigger devices. Any idea what triggered him? Everybody would like to know why. I'd love to know why. The reality is, there's no answer, there's no reason that could ever make any of this okay. We have nothing that indicates he intentionally targeted these individuals. Reporter: Nothing specific seemed to influence the man's decision to kill. Our law enforcement partners have reviewed all of the evidence, and they have found no every day of links to a hate group or terrorist group. No evidence of being influenced by any recognized ideology. It may be a mystery, what was internally motivating him. Reporter: Authorities still have no motive. The bomber did leave behind a 25-minute manifesto he recorded on his phone. He talked about I think they really know who I am. I'll walk into a crowd in McDonald's and blow up everyone that's in there with this last bomb in my pocket. Reporter: Did he ever express remorse? Did he ever say I'm sorry? In fact he purposely said he has no remorse. On that tape, there is no mention of terrorism, hate crime. He says he's a psychopath, and he likes killing people. Reporter: Although excerpts have been reported, they intend to keep that concealed. What should be remembered are the victims and those who risk there had lives. Reporter: Up next, Austin one year later.

