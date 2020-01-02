Transcript for The moment Ted Bundy's former girlfriend realized he was a serial killer: Part 2

After years of killing at least 16 women across five states, Ted Bundy was on trial, not for any of those murders but for kidnapping. In court, he testified in his own defense. Ted thought he could lie about everything and get away with it. It's pretty hard to explain why you drive around with an ice pick and a pantyhose mask. Bundy was convicted of kidnapping Carol, finally putting him behind bars. Hairs in his Volkswagen bug were of victims from Colorado and Utah. And that gave them enough evidence to file on him in Colorado. It was a first degree murder and kidnapping charge. He was transferred to a jail in aspen where he was allowed access to a law library. The jump decreed he didn't have to wear shackles or handcuffs, so he walked back and forth to the law library as a I didn't know if I had the guts to do it quite frankly. He had a sweater underneath. He was planning to go that day. The guard went out for a the windows were open and the fresh air was blowinghrgh and the sky was blue, and I said I'm ready to go, and I walked to the window and jumped out. He was gone about ten minutes before anyone realized. Bundy was quickly picked up by police. You can see him grinning when he's been captured. He always acted like he'd pulled one over on everybody. Back in custody, he was moved to a new, allegedly more secure facility. There was a light fixture that was due to be welded. It had not been welded. Bundy had succeeded in carving a big enough opening in the ceiling of his cell. He crawled through the ducting, just like in a movie. He knew the jailer wasn't there. He put on civilian clothes and gets out and is free again. Once he escaped, he had an opportunity to go somewhere and disappear, but he couldn't even do that. He had to kill again. Bundy made his way to Tallahassee, the home of Florida state university and the sorority. I had joined the sorority, my parents felt it was much safer living there than to live in the dormitory. Being in chi omega was a wonderful time in my life. It was like living with 40 friends. On January 15, 1978, Bundy broke in and started attacking the young women with a wooden police arrived to a scene from a horror movie. The girls were yelling upstairs, upstairs. And there was a lot of crying. And at the top of the stairs was a girl named Carrie Chandler, and she was down on the floor. She was bleeding quite badly from head injuries. Pretty much every bone in my face was broken. My front teeth were mostly gone. I remember then laying on my bed and trying to talk, and I couldn't make any noise, because my jaw was broken in three places. They were the lucky ones. I knocked on the door for Margaret bowman's room and didn't get a response. I opened the door and I pulled the covers back, and I could see she was strangled and beaten about the head. You could tell she was dead. I stepped across the hallway, and there was another body in the bed. Lisa levy was beaten severely about the head and was severely strangled. It's so hard to see those girls like that. I'm so sorry for their parents. Four blocks from campus, he attacked again. The neighbors heard his victims' screams and called the police, saving Cheryl Thomas' life. I think it was a couple of days before I woke up. And I didn't know what had happened. I could not go to the funeral. I was in the hospital. So I wanted to It would take four weeks for authorities to find Bundy and arrest him. In that time he had killed his last victim, a 12 year old girl. A month after the chi omega attacks, this man is arrested on a traffic stop. He spends a couple of days stonewalling the police. Who is this man? He refused to give his name to authorities, and then told his arresting officer that he would probably get a promotion for nabbing him. He says to the police, I'll tell you who I am. Just let me make a phone call. And he calls his old girlfriend. He told me that he was sick and that he was consumed by something that he didn't and he just couldn't contain it. Was that the moment that you knew the man you loved was a serial Yes. It took him telling me himself that he, he had something wrong with him, that he knew he couldn't be around a certain thing. That he was addicted to something and he meant young women and causing them harm. Wanted for murder in multiple states, Bundy was ultimately put on trial in Florida for the chi omega murders. They told me he was going to confess and make it right for the people he'd hurt. And then he went on to this show of saying I'm innocent, I'm innocent, I'm innocent. Your honor, I'm here today because I assert my innocence. Verdict. We the jury find the defendant guilty as charged. He was sentenced to death. In a separate trial, he was convicted of murdering 12 year old Kimberly leach. The murder you felt most connected to was Bundy's last murder, because you were 12. Yeah. I mean, it's hard to find words for how devastating it is, the loss of this girl and the things that he did to her. Bundy was executed by the electric chair on January 24, 1989. That's it. That's signal. Before his death, Ted Bundy confessed to killing 30 young women. Could haveeen well over a hundred, but we'll never know

