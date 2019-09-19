Transcript for Morgan Spurlock on his next big fast food venture, addressing #MeToo confession

This is ready for prime time. You're about to open the doors. We're about to open. Reporter: Are you nervous? Yeah. Today's the first day being open to the public, I'm excited. Reporter: Morgan Spurlock is about to launch his latest venture, the last place anyone would expect to see the archenemy of fast food. I never thought I'd be in a kitchen making my own chicken sandwiches, crispy chicken sandwiches. Reporter: Now he's not only trying to transform the fast food business, he's trying to redeem himself. This project nearly derailed two years ago at the height of the me too movement, after a self-imposed reckoning over his past sexual contact. It's a full career reboot and new-found sobriety for the film maker who 15 years ago documented what he says was a more than 20-pound weight gain, making himself sick. These numbers are outrageous. Reporter: After eat being nothing but McDonald's for a month. How did you go from anti-fast food crusader to fast food owner-operator? It's not a journey I thought I'd be on. Reporter: There must be tremendous backlash. You say that until you walk in the door. It tells you the truth from the minute walk in. We tell you where the food comes from, how many chickens we devour, 9 billion in the U.S. Alone. Reporter: His pop-up restaurant is the latest in the culmination of his documentary, "Super size me 2", holy chicken. Going behind enemy lines in the starkest of ways, and he's starting from the beginning. That is a lot of chickens. Reporter: Is the dream of holy chicken to put big chicken out of business? You're never going to put big chicken out of business, but the goal is to how do you start to level the playing field? If you can't beat them, beat them with a better chicken sandwich. Can you create a truly farm to table localized fast food restaurant? Reporter: After all, for the $273 billion fast food industry, chicken sandwiches are the latest rage. What if there was a company completely honest with their customers? Why would they do that? Reporter: At holy chicken, truth is on the menu, from the packaging to the walls. All decorated with trade secrets, full of how fast food restaurants tell you a junk food meal is healthy. One of the things in the industry is they put on fake grill marks. Reporter: You pull the curtain back, like the health halo. It's a term that the industry uses to describe the way they shroud your food to make you think it's healthier than it is. Fried is gone from the vernacular, because fried is bad, crispy's nice. Reporter: Transparency at the heart of the project, a come back of sorts after he decided to be transparent about his personal history. In 2017, Spurlock published an explosive statement on social media, titled, I am part of the problem. In what ways were you the I looked at some of my past actions as being problematic, as being behavioral choices that were ones that in hindsight shouldn't have happened. Reporter: Did something precipitate it? An accuser accusing you? No, no one came forward saying I'm coming after you. Reporter: He writes I have been unfaithful to every wife and girlfriend I have ever had. At one point describing a sexual encounter which led to an allegation of date rape back in college. No charges were ever filed. And years later he settled a sexual harassment claim at his production company. Clarify the sexual harassment. I would say things to my assistant that were sexually offensive. I'd call her sex pants, hot pants, again, there was nothing physical to it, but it was, you know, it was verbally crossing the line. Reporter: It was demeaning. It was demeaning, yes. Reporter: In what ways are you making amends, moving forward? The biggest thing is I had to start with myself. I got sober 640-plus days ago, it's been the greatest thing. I wish I'd done it ten years ago, now I'm at the point in the journey where I'm reaching out trying to make amends. Reporter: You talk about sexual abuse in your childhood. Yes, the minute I hit "Send" I felt better. But it's also one of those moments as a manic-depressive, you don't think about the consequences of those actions. Ripple effect affected so many people. Reporter: Coming clean personally imploded his life professionally. Going public cost you a lot. Yeah. We had sold the film out of the Toronto film festival to YouTube for $3.5 million. But then once I said what I said everything just collapsed. Everybody walked away. Reporter: He would eventually lose his production company. The people that I hurt that I worked with, the people I put out of work a week before Christmas who had kids, families, suddenly, what happened. It's one of the things I'm trying to move forward as best you can. Reporter: Now two years later, Spurlock is looking for professional redemption. I worked for a year and a half trying to find a distributor. The movie could still be sitting on the shelf. The farmers deserve this more than anything. Reporter: Jonathan and Zack, a farmer and son duo serve as a window into the chicken industry. It's about numbers, getting the most chickens grown out in the smallest a space for the least amount of money for the most amount of money. I'm happy to get the word out to let people know what's happening to the farmers and the animals, the chickens out there. The farmers aren't being treated well at all, and the farmer animals are treated horribly. Reporter: They share what they say are the industry's dirty little secrets. They don't want to see that a chicken has less than a square foot, that a chicken is living in conditions where it's wet. They're eating their own feces. Reporter: The national chicken council tells ABC news that Spurlock's story is told for entertainment and not based on facts, calling the film an unfortunate and one-sided hit piece on the industry. Welcome to chicken corporate training. Reporter: Holy chicken, the film and the franchise, aims to debunk the corporate mythology, breaking down what Spurlock says are misleading phrases. Cage free, humanely raised can get the usda's seal of approval. We let people understand how much space we gave the chickens to be free range. It was even half this. Here it is. Free range. Right now there's already three more chickens in our free range zone. Reporter: How many chickens are in the barn? Here's the doorway. Inside the barn, 2600 chickens. Just by opening the door, putting up this little pen where they had access, I put that in quotations because they never went outside, they're considered free range by the usda. They are curious. Go out, check it out. Reporter: I buy free range eggs, thinking it's a glorious life. They're bouncing around, eat being worms and bugs off the ground, not true. There are places where they do it, but they're so few and far between of what is really represented by the industry. It's crazy. Check it out, free-range chicken. You are living the chicken dream. Reporter: Shattering our illusions makes us savvier consumers which is why transparency is the ultimate goal. It also sounds that the truth telling you've done in front of the camera all these years is now perhaps more than people imagined behind the camera. I'm excited to see who this film maker is now that comes out of this process versus the one at was there before.

