Mother and daughter debate their personal and emotionally- charged views on abortion

Days before the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade, writer Kathleen Walsh and her mother Nicole re-hashed a very personal and emotionally- charged debate over abortion rights.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live