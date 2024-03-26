NCAA women's tournament hype fuels surge in fans

NCAA women's basketball has been rising in ratings as stars such as Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese, Hannah Hidalgo, Juju Watkins and Caitlin Clark wow fans across the country.

March 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live