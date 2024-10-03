New documentary explores disabled community’s marriage obstacles

Patrice Jetter sat down with ABC News' Ashan Singh to talk about meeting the love of her life, their battle to get married and the immediate impact of life story documentary "Patrice: The Movie."

October 3, 2024

