Ex-NFL player describes how former teammates reacted to his marrying a man

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jeff Rohrer became the first player in NFL history to marry a man and says he "was scared" at first to tell others.
0:30 | 01/24/19

Transcript for Ex-NFL player describes how former teammates reacted to his marrying a man
I've heard from a number of them I mean I've heard from a lot of my Dallas teammates heard from a lot of Leo key mis. And you know going into this thing I didn't expect it. It's been so Armenian. You expected polite silence in I was scared I mean are you can ask charged me it's there's nights that crevice of sleep and there was horrible it's just so when means and are nice people have been. I didn't give society and of credit and in give people enough credit.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

