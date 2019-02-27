Transcript for Nicolas Maduro says humanitarian aid to Venezuela is political ploy by U.S.

Reporter: You think the U.S. Wants to invade Venezuela? Nicolas maduro is the defiant and now disputed leader of Venezuela, following in the footsteps of Hugo Chavez, gaining power in 2013. Many consider him a dictator. He's largely responsible for his country's economic collapse. The reason why Americans have sent tons of aid and maduro said that is part of a political ploy. Ploy. In a rare interview, maduro sat down with ABC news in the presidential palace. We at ABC news have been covering Venezuela for years. We have seen people eating out of the trash in Caracas, they say are you to blame. Yet, a stream of humanity has flood out of Venezuela, with millions leaving for neighboring countries. On the surface, the streets of Caracas may be bustling. But stop anyone and they will tell you of a loved one or neighbor planning to leave. You think maduro is destroying your country? He already did destroy the country. He already did it. Reporter: If you had an opportunity to speak to president maduro, what would you tell him? Go away right now. Go away right now. Reporter: Those against maduro clash violently with the military. They support political newcomer Juan guaido, guaido, who is backed by the United States and more than 50 other countries partnered with the U.S. To send humanitarian aid trucks into Venezuela this past weekend. But some were set ablaze. Why is that a victory for you when people in your country are starving and need medical supplies? At least four people died, and hundreds of others were injured in that bloody clash while maduro danced on state TV. As Venezuelans were clashing with the National Guard, aid trucks were set on fire, you were salsa dancing on TV, why?why? Maduro telling me this isn't about hunger and human rights but oil and money. For Venezuelan residents the protests have become deeply personal. Personal. The 49-year-old retired teacher and her family once enjoyed a middle class lifestyle but in the last three years, her family has started to feel the impact. The memory of the life they once had now a painful reminder. For her and many Venezuelans, Juan guaido provides a sliver of hope in his defiance of maduro's government. Maduro's brutal tactics just one of the reasons why he's still in power. Human rights groups point out that those who challenge him meet a dangerous end. Why are people who protest you end up either dead or in jail?r in jail? The president of the united States, Donald J. Trump. Reporter: The United States imposing fresh sanctions on Venezuela over the foreign humanitarian aid this weekend. And in a war of words, the trump administration gave opposition leader guaido their full support. Do you fear president trump?ident trump? As the struggle for power between maduro and guy toe continues to play out, so many struggle to stay alive. The little food they have comes from the government once a month. She says some days begging is the only way she can feed her children. Her children. With empty shelves and empty stomachs, all this family has are dreams. Dreams of a better future. And our thanks to ABC's Tom llamas in Venezuela for us.

