How the NIL market has shaken up college, high school sports

"Impact x Nightline" explores the growing trend of "name, image and likeness" deals among student athletes and some of the concerns about its effects on their lives.

April 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live