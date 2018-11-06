Transcript for How North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made his unlikely rise to power

Kids don't always unlikely rise to power came through a web of family scandal betrayal. And assassinations. He was under estimated by everybody his grandfather North Korea's founder known as the great leader. In that his father Kim Jong-Il the dear leader known for his jump suits platform shoes in his pursuit of nuclear weapons. It then can jungle. The youngest overtaking is older Brothers to become supreme leader and willing to kill to keep his. Power is had a little bit of a tough streak in him and that's what. He's father liked that he was strong. Kim Jong whom grew up in secrecy as a boy he was educated in Switzerland. And despite North Korea's isolation can grew to love western culture his obsession with basketball. Turning into an unlikely friendship with former NBA star Dennis Rodman who said hype but with he has no knowing little. Kim Jong Hoon is Mary and it's believed he has two possibly three children. It is dictator he inherited his father sealed for provoking forged close staging elaborate parades. Develop a nuclear bomb this man remotes the leadership of his father. He also inherits his father's paranoia. Ruthlessly eliminating anyone suspected of being disloyal. We head overseas now to North Korea have been noticeably execution has stunned its region of the world. Kim Jong uno resting and then executing his own uncle in public top defense officials to it's believed he was also behind the assassination of his own half brother. Once thought to be the original heir to the Kim dynasty in debt. And last year this video from the demilitarized zone starting to world. But North Korean soldier defected surviving this hail of bullets as he crosses the border. But early this year what on the surface appeared to beat about face from this volatile dictator trading insults now for handshakes. First with the Chinese president and during his historic meeting with the South Korean leader demonstrating a different kind of skill. This time of the diplomatic stage as he now heads into a showdown with president tribe.

