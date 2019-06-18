Transcript for OJ Simpson joins Twitter, says 'I've got a little getting even to do'

Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Hey, Twitter world. This is yours truly. Coming soon to Twitter, you'll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything. Reporter: The juice is back on the loose. This time on Twitter. This should be a lot of fun. I've got a little getting even to do. Reporter: O.J. Simpson joining the social media site, racking up nearly 700,000 followers and counting since his first post this weekend. You know, for years people have been able to say whatever they want to say about me with no accountability. But now I get to challenge a lot of that B.S. And set the record Reporter: For the last two years he's been living in this gated community in Las Vegas. But that quiet life may now be behind him. His top trending order of business, the Kardashians. Slapping down rumors that he was romantically involved with his lawyer Rob Kardashian's wife, Kris Jenner, and also denying that he's Khloe's real father. All of these stories are just bogus. You know, tasteless. Khloe, like all the girls, I'm very proud of, just like I know Bob would be if he was here bup the simple facts of the matter is she's not mine. Reporter: For some Simpson's Twitter page is opening old wounds. I feel anxious again. And it's hard. It's just -- you know, he's living a very large life. He's revered in Las Vegas. And now to see the response that he's getting on Twitter, it's hard. Reporter: Kim Goldman's brother, Ron, was murdered alongside Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole brown Simpson. O.J. Simpson was put on trial for their murders but was acquitted in what was called the trial of the century. Not guilty of the crime of murder. I tried to figure out a place to put it in my life so it doesn't suffocate me. So while other people can just turn oft television or turn the magazine over, it leaves a mark. Reporter: The reaction online to his newfound Twitter fame, scathing. Chelsea handler writing, "Let's all take a moment to be happy O.J. Simpson joined witter and not trump's cabinet." Bill eye Eichner slamming his followers saying "Seriously, what the bleep is wrong with I've got a little getting evening to dop. Interpreter: And John Oliver probing the particulars of his message. What does getting even mean in his message? When you kill two people you're even, three people you're odd, four people you're even? I don't know. Reporter: Simpson sending out his inaugural tweet 25 years after the infamous bronco chase that riveted the country. We've been outside O.J. Simpson's house all day long. Reporter: ABC's Jim Avila was a local reporter in Los Angeles with a front row seat to those early moments. The city of Los Angeles at that time was standing still. I mean, everything stopped. The bronco chase captivated the nation. In fact, we might even say it was the beginning and maybe the launch even before it was called that, reality TV. Reporter: All of it broadcast live. 95 million people watching. Involving one of the biggest names of the time. He was bigger than life, bigger than race, bigger than sports because he combined awful those things. So now you have O.J. Cast in a whole different role. Now O.J. Simpson, an accused murderer. Reporter: The chase marked the beginning of what became a media circus. Simpson was put on trial for the murder of his ex-wife and her friend. Millions watching every twist and turn of the court If it doesn't fit, you must acquit. Reporter: It became a national reckoning. Free O.J.! Reporter: Exposing long simmering racial tensions and ongoing mistrust of the los Angeles police department. In the end a jury acquitted Simpson after only three hours of deliberation. We all got a lesson in how divided this country was. It wasn't a trial about O.J. Simpson's guilt or innocence. It was a trial of the los Angeles police department. Reporter: Kim Goldman was there in court. And all these years later she's still grappling with what happened. I learned very quickly that the truth doesn't really need to show up in a courtroom. Honor doesn't really have to take place in a courtroom. It didn't give us what we deserve. Reporter: She created a podcast called "Confront's O.J. Simpson," coming face to face with some of the key players involved in the case, many who became household names. Less than two years after the criminal case O.J. Simpson was found liable for the deaths of Nicole and Ron in a civil trial. The judgment for both families was $33.5 million. Has he willingly paid anything? No. The only justice that would have mattered when it comes right down to it is that he would have been in jail on death row. Reporter: But in 2007 surveillance video captured Simpson stealing sports memorabilia from a hotel room in Las Vegas. The charges landed him in a courtroom again. This time Simpson would end up in prison, convicted of robbery and kidnapping. But in 2017 he was released on parole after serving nine years. He's lived his life. He's had opportunities to do things. Ron didn't. Reporter: Simpson told the associated press, "We don't need to go back and relive the worst day of our lives. The subject of the moment is the subject I will never revisit again. My family and I have moved on to what we call the no negative zone. We focus on the positives." At the end of the day O.J. Simpson represented controversy, conflict, division, and these were the things in fact in any season, any era, that's always going to draw a mass audience, mass attention. I'll be able to talk about everything. Reporter: As for how much attention, we may be just one tweet away from knowing. For "Nightline" I'm linsey Davis in New York. Our thanks to linsey.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.