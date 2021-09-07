Transcript for Online dating hits all time high as COVID-19 restrictions lift

The most frequent time I'm on the app is literally when I'm going to bed. But last night was so busy, I didn't have any time to. See what they say back? Reporter: Cosmetologist shamela Jeffrey is making up for last time. Excited to get my messages. Reporter: With coronavirus restrictions lifted, the 25-year-old single mother of two has big plans. So when it's a match, it does that. At the end of January, I became separated from my husband. I decided in March to use the app bok. Reporter: Diving back into the dating pool. A dress, I'm going to wear a dress and sneakers. It's really cute. Not too much. Not wearing makeup either. Reporter: Like many others who were home alone during the covid-19 lockdown, niche apps. When did you join bok? I saw it was an app for black people. Why not? I'll try it out. If it wasn't for the pandemic I wouldn't have realized, you need to sit back and look at your life, you need a break. I've been on dating apps before, a lot of the apps I've been on kind were of people wanting to hang out right then and there. One-night stands? Yeah. So I kind of was nervous about it, thinking it would be the same thing. Reporter: Until her fingertips landed on the perfect match -- or two. I'm really nervous right now. Super nervous. What's up? Reporter: Date number one of the day, a makeshift picnic with a side O tequila. The mixer, solid chemistry. He wouldn't stop looking at me. That's a good thing. That means that I'm pretty without makeup. He was making me blush a lot. I hate blushing, but he was very Reporter: And her date, he was feeling it too. We got a nice vibe, we got a nice chemistry, it's good and that's all I look for, really. Reporter: Next stop, date number two, getting off to a rocky start. Today I came to meet with -- wait -- shamila? Reporter: Recently out of a five-year relationship, pro baseball player Malik Jones has been playing the field. Why are you single? Why am I single? I don't know. I guess I just ain't met someone who would make me not single. Reporter: Throughout the pandemic, the number of users on dating apps hit an all-time high. The top 20 dating apps had cumulative average of 17 million daily users. 2 million more than a year before. Did the pandemic almost keep you from launching the app? No. I think the pandemic forced me to launch the app. Reporter: Austin kevich is the creator of the new app launch club, the jewish app for The app is like a deli, hence the virtual deli metaphor. It's like a Dell your, culturally jewish but anybody can enjoy it. We all love delis. Reporter: He was in the mid of a breakup when he launched the app in 2020. Double-edged sword. The worst year of everyone's life, but it also created this opportunity for people to slow down, think about what they want. Really, for dating, all of a sudden dating virtually became the only way that you can meet people. Reporter: The company says tens of thousands of applicants are now in the queue waiting to be vetted. The app's matchmaking service lets you text with your very own cyber cupid, digital bow and arrow in hand. I was the maybe original lox club matchmaker. Matchmaking on lox club is anything from them ask their profile, asking about prompt questions, them telling us what they're looking for in people so we can make sure we set them up with the best person for them. Reporter: Carli was on line 24/7. Did you expect the vast amount you received? No, to the point where I said to Austin, I can't do this on my own. We need more people here, because this is blowing up. We're very focused now on evolving this app into more of a community and less of just a way to quickly swipe and match people. That's why we are very focused on events right now and helping facilitate those meetings in real life. Reporter: Their first in-person event kicking off in Miami. Okay, you pick friends? Reporter: Lox members traded in swapping profiles to locking eyes for a day. All right, I'm in an Uber, we are heading to the lox event. I'm excited to finally get there. Reporter: A first for many during the pandemic, including Emma sacks. I just moved to Miami. I'm not a dating app person. When they had me do a real event, I loved it, I wanted to come so bad. Cheers! I think people are looking to use niche apps because it is more efficient. Reporter: Richard slatcher, social psychologist at university of Georgia, is conducting an ongoing study about love during the pandemic. He says those niche dating apps are the go-to for those looking to settle down. One of the foundational ideas in social psychology is that we like people who are similar to us. You can have people who are interested in hiking, in physical activity, exercise. It increases your chances that you'll find someone who is similar to you in a way that's really important to you. Reporter: Zach and tayshia set off on a soul mate-seeking journey eight months ago, and now -- Will you be my wife for Absolutely, yes. Reporter: A recent study published by Stanford university says nearly 40% of marriages in the U.S. Between a man and a woman took place after the couple met online. Like so many couples, this happily ever after started with a swipe. So we met on blk, of course. I was on the app precovid, but I deleted it because I lost faith in the app. And then I got back on during the pandemic. I was bored. I would sit at home all day, nothing to do. My job closed down at that point. And so it was like, I want some interaction. Reporter: Rifling through profiles, tayshia's popped up, it was game over for Zach. His message went something like this, like, I think you're beautiful, I just want to cut the back and forth, I'm going to give you my number so that we can talk immediately and meet immediately to make sure that we have a vibe, because I don't want to waste your time, I don't want to waste my time. I messaged her the end of July, we met two days later. We dated pretty vigorously four, five, sometimes six days a week. Then six days, I think at some point, turned into seven. I just look at how far we've come. In less than a year. It's crazy. Where I was last year, like all the blessings that have poured into our lives has been amazing. Absolutely. Reporter: As for shamela, she's still on her quest to find Mr. Right. Amazing dates with Malik and Kenny, they unfortunately did not work out, but I am not giving up. Reporter: But forging a new path goes far beyond just finding her other half. Now you're finally getting time for yourself, figuring out what you want. Exactly. It took a pandemic to get there. Yeah, if it was not for the pandemic I wouldn't have realized, you need to sit back, take a look at your life, chill out, just focus on you. I'm super excited for my future. This is the happiest I've ever been, honestly.

