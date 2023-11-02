Oppenheimer: The True Story, Part 1: How the 'Trinity' blast sickened generations

When the government conducted its secret atomic bomb testing in New Mexico 1945, it left behind a deadly radioactive footprint still being felt today, experts and residents say.

November 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live