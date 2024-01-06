Oscar Pistorius released from prison on parole

The former Olympic sprinter was released from a South African prison on parole after serving nine years for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

January 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live