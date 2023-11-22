Paraquat under probe Part 2: Oversight questioned amid pesticide probe

Critics have accused the EPA of having too close ties with the very industry they’re supposed to monitor. The agency contends that its registration for pesticides is thorough and accurate.

November 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live