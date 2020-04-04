Transcript for Parents hear son for first time after coming off ventilator for coronavirus: Part 2

This is the call Daryl Ramos young has been waiting for. Hello, this is Daryl. His 26-year-old son Taylor has been on a ventilator for the last 12 days, in the fight of his life against covid-19. The doctor has thrilling news. Taylor is now breathing on his own. Oh, that is awesome! What was the doctor saying to you? She was stating that they're pulling the tube out of his throat at this very moment, because his vitals are looking very good earlier. Oh, is he up? When he was actually pulled off the ventilator. Thank you so much. Apparently, the whole ward also cheered. Because it was a big success for him and for all of them as team members, having a patient successfully removed from the ventilator. I'm just so thankful for the medical staff, and for all the people who have been supporting us in prayer. And well wishes. Just so thankful. Good day. It's a good day. It's a good day. 30 minutes after Taylor's breathing tube is removed, another call. Hello, this is Daryl. This time a special voice on the other end. Hello, Taylor? Hey, oh, Taylor! Hey, Taylor! Good morning! We are so proud of you! You've done such a good job pulling through. We know it's hard for you to talk right now, but we want to make you know that we are embracing you with great big hugs right now. We love you so much. Love you, Taylor, just say hi, mom and hi dad. I want to hear your voice. You know, we know that you've been -- I want to hear his voice. Say hi, mom. Can you say hi, mom? Hi, mom. Oh, awesome! Taylor, we know that you've been so busy flying across the country, and it's been hard for you to catch any bit of long sleep, so I think you've made up for that now. You slept for a good amount of you've been sleeping for 12 days. So we're glad that you are up and you are going to be fully recovered real soon, okay? We love you, son. Congratulations, guys. The doctors and the nurses say that they'd like to hold onto him for one more day to make sure he is doing good and definitely not out of the woods yet, the numbers of infected individuals, those numbers are real. There's a face to those numbers. And so if people don't help stay at home and be safe at home and wash their hands and do whatever they can to help control the spread, the next number could be them or the next number could be their loved one. Hi, daddy. For Amanda and Tetu, the journey back home took nearly a month. And while it was long, Tetu knows the story is bigger than himself. It's giving home to other people. There are good stories out because there are not just bad my next thing is to learn how to re-learn how to walk again. I didn't realize you were unable to walk. Can you explain what's going on? He lost so much muscle tone being in an induced coma for two and a half weeks, and prior to that he had been in bed at home a week. You should expect over six months to a year to regain your former level of function. I would imagine family is the best medicine. Absolutely. That's biggest motivation for me to get out. Tetu says his family was the driving force that kept him from giving up, making way for that amazing reunion with all of his girls. Is it nice to have daddy back? Yeah. Tetu, your message was daddy's fought his way to get back to you. Yeah, I was fighting to get back to them because I want to be here with them. If I leave this world, I wanted it to be with them. What was that for you, to see the father of your children back in the brood? I watch the video back from when they were here, seeing them running out to him and him taking it all in was nice to watch. I keep looking at him and keep saying I'm so glad you're home. I'm so glad you're home. Seeing the pure love in Amanda and Tetu and how happy they were. We need to hear that, that it is possible to recover from the most devastating version of covid-19. I hope that he really is an inspiration to other families and patients who are going through this, because Tetu's not going to be the only survivor we have. He's going to be the first of many success stories. A strong dose of something the world so desperately needs right now. Hope. Hi, baby, I'm so glad you're

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.