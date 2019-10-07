Transcript for Patient with inherited eye disease on moment she learned of new revolutionary option

People always something can't talent morning. And I think that comes down to me being used to my whole life and not letting it. Stop me from anything. Believers congenital ever since in the name of it and goes but they'll see me. And talk on my life clinicians can go. Attack. And I can't really scared to try not to think about it. I'm scared to not be able to smoke patients face our future children's faces. One to be another all my life. So Allen west and the senior thesis. If there were thousands point 1 morning my dad called me and you wake. MTV but here for the blind chicken outlet news enthusiasm at McCain campaign is on the phone or and a room. RT sixty points.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.