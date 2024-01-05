Paula Abdul sues former ‘American Idol’ producer over sex abuse claims

The former "American Idol" judge contends in her suit that Nigel Lythgoe subjected her years of harassment and sexual abuse. Lythgoe has said in a statement that will fight the suit.

January 5, 2024

