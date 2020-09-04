Pennsylvania nurse says goodbye to family to help COVID-19 battle in New York City

More
Luke Adams speaks openly about his journey from Pennsylvania to New York and sleeping in his car to save money. He’s now staying in a hotel but misses his family back home in Pennsylvania.
0:56 | 04/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pennsylvania nurse says goodbye to family to help COVID-19 battle in New York City

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:56","description":"Luke Adams speaks openly about his journey from Pennsylvania to New York and sleeping in his car to save money. He’s now staying in a hotel but misses his family back home in Pennsylvania.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"70056173","title":"Pennsylvania nurse says goodbye to family to help COVID-19 battle in New York City","url":"/Nightline/video/pennsylvania-nurse-goodbye-family-covid-19-battle-york-70056173"}