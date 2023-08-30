Pentagon's UFO chief separates science from fiction

Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, who leads the Pentagon's "All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office," talks about efforts to determine the truth behind "unidentified aerial phenomena" sightings around the planet.

August 30, 2023

