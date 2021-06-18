Former President Obama on cementing his legacy, supporting Biden's agenda

In an ABC News exclusive, Obama said the U.S. &quot;desperately needs&quot; the programs laid out in President Biden's multitrillion-dollar domestic agenda and he supports taxing the wealthy to help support it.

