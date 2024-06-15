Princess Kate to make 1st public appearance since announcing cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton will attend Trooping the Colour Saturday, her first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis and her first official outing since Christmas.

June 15, 2024

