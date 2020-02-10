Transcript for Progressive prosecutors work to reform criminal justice system from within

The whole concept of this is because of the rash of murders and violent crimes throughout the city of St. Louis. First of all, I just want to say, thank you guys for coming here. It's an honor to be amongst you. And I had the pleasure of working with Mr. Mohammad. I lived in the city all my life. We continue to have the same narrative for police, more incarceration makes our city safe. I've seen what disinvestment can do to our community. It's a war zone, somebody got to save them kids. A judge sentencing anyone, asking about these broken systems. Then we never do anything about it. So that propelled me into public service. It needs to be reformed for real! I'm Kim Gardner, circuit attorney for the city of St. Louis. We begin at 4:00 with the stunning political upset. Wesley bell's defeat. Larry crassner obliterated the field. Part of a new wave to pledge to make the justice system more fair to people of color. People who are closest to the problem are closest to the solution. All rise. How many years has he served? 20. It literally is flipping the role of the prosecutor on its head. Got to take it block by block, street by street. What we have seen traditionally is prosecutors run on punitive platforms, increasingly as we are learning that the system is not working and we're seeing prosecutors run on ending mass incarceration, on being more transparent and accountable. At what point did you decide to run for district attorney? I was really tired of turning the TV on and seeing an incident involving law enforcement, where overwhelmingly, black male comes in contact with overwhelmingly white male officer. And people were losing their lives. That does not necessarily mean one is right and one is wrong. But there was just too much of a pattern. I just, one day, said I'm going to stop yelling at my television, and I'm going to change the system from inside. This is kind of my premise about we're going to focus a little bit less of our resources on 15 categories of non-violent crimes that overwhelmingly the people that are involved in this have a substance use disorder, mental health issue, food or housing insecurity or are homeless. What we found was ultimately, we were spending da's office, a lot of time on these societal problems and using jail as the remedy for every single problem, and I just said I didn't want to do that any longer. Let's try to get everyone inside so we can get started right at 4:00. I want to acknowledge out loud that change is really hard. I am fully aware that I can be intense at times and demand excellence. I say this, because the people of suffolk county deserve it. Would you say it is your job to remake a system that has been historically unjust? I would say the system is working exactly the way it was set up to work. Wealth is the biggest thing that benefits you in the system. Irrespective of race, gender, national origin, anything. If you can pay, you get a better outcome. Let's let everyone have the same experience in the criminal justice system. What M them powerful, what makes what they do so critically important is that they are disrupters. They're coming in, making changes and trying to make it be something different than what it is today and to have a different impact on their communities than it has traditionally had. There's another development that is demoralizing to us in law enforcement and dangerous to the public safety. That is the emergence in some of our large cities of district attorneys that style themselves social justice reformers. These cities are headed back to the days of the revolving door and the results are going to be more crime and more victims. If there's going to be change in the way we do policing, the way we do prosecution, what's legal and what's not, then there is a body that does that. It is state legislatures. It is congress. It is city councils and maybe that's the office they should have run for, but when they ran for that office, what they agreed to do was to enforce the laws of the United States of America, the state they live in and the city in which they live. In each of these instances, who's taking care of the victims? Who's speaking up for the victims? This is not uncontroversial in the national police association filed a grievance against you, calling you soft on crime. Change is never easy. But for the people that are not happy with what we're doing, they are deeply invested in the system working exactly the way that it does. We are tough on crime, but we're smart on crime. When you have the ability to take someone's life and liberty, you know, you have to be credible and trustworthy. We make sure that individuals that are under any type of investigation will not bring any type of charges to our office for review. We have to look at how we as law enforcement, I'm including in that, can build trust, heal the divide with the community. I believe it's my duty to protect the people, to make sure reform is implemented in the city of St. Louis fairly and justly for everyone. Make no mistake. This is the last act of a desperate woman. Who is simply trying to silence her critics. Embrace the discomfort. After all, change never happens when we're comfortable. And we should never accept a system that prefers finality over justice. Every prosecutor here has had similar experiences to Kim. We stand with Kim! We stand with Kim! I call them sisters in this period of Progressive reform, African-American female prosecutors. We have unprecedented attacks that we all face. People will go out their way to demonize us. People will go out their way to actually want to cause us physical harm. Prosecutors, particularly the elected prosecutors seen as the lead law enforcement officer. So, for that power to not be in the hands of white men, where it has traditionally been, a lot of this has to do with the fact that this power has now shifted to someone who does not look like, you know, the traditional power holders, who bring a different viewpoint and a different understanding and then aren't just bringing that B are willing to act on it. What is the case? So you know this is about the 1999 shooting of Charles Taylor. Two people have been convicted. Cleeon sprinkle and Clarence Williams. The allegation was that Williams was having an affair with the victim's wife and hooked in sprinkle to participant in the murder. One of the witnesses who saw, who testified that he saw sprinkle with a gun said, ultimately, that he was coerced into testifying. How many years has he served? 20. There's no profession where you get it right every single it just doesn't happen. That's why pilots have checklists. Prosecutors absolutely must be willing to look back at cases and say, did we actually get this right? All rise. There was a motion for new trial. I allowed that motion. I set today's date so the commonwealth would have a chance to review it. Thank you, your honor. The commonwealth has reviewed that, and the commonwealth does not intend to appeal. It has been a long time coming, because this conviction occurred almost 20 years ago, but I will say, it wasn't because of a lack of effort. Nobody can give you back those lost years. But I do hope you'll make the most of the years before you. If we're going to call it a movement, what would you say the movement is about? The movement is about giving a voice. It's not that our communities are uninterested. They've been yelling, and nobody's listening. When you invest in people, that's how you heal communities. When you invest in more programs to address the helplessness that we see, that's the long-term violent crime solution. That's doing the hard work.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.