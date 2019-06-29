Transcript for Prominent LDS mom recommended babysitter who preyed on church children: Part 1

I keep telling myself I'm doing it for children, so. Reporter: These two mothers are getting ready to take a stand, inside their former house of worship. He'd make my kids physically sick. My three youngest, they would get sick from going to church. Reporter: This is the most posted last month on YouTube. Your children are not safe. Reporter: Alice and Kelly trying to share their stories about the sexual abuse of their children with people they worshipped alongside for years. It's a warning some confra fwantss don't seem to want to hear. I think this is not the place to talk about it. I'd be happy to talk to you after. I believe -- Keep talkin', Alice. That is a song -- Do not touch that. Reporter: Alice and Kelly are part of a group of mothers on a crusade to shine the light on an impact of a sexual predator, Michael Jensen. He said, has anybody ever touched you in your private parts? And she said yes. I said who? And she said Michael Jensen. And I said okay. Thank you for telling me, and we left her alone after that. Reporter: 21 year old Jensen was convicted while babysitting another mother's children, two boys. He took their innocence. Reporter: The mothers say it was the way Michael became their babysitter that ultimately shattered their faith in the church of Jesus Christ of latter day saints, commonly known as the Mormon church which they once held sacred. I am the third generation. My children would be the fourth generations of the church. I have children who have nightmares every night and want to sleep in my room to feel safe. Reporter: So the moms decided to sue the church, local abusers and the family, alleging that they had failed to warn or protect them from a sexual predator. The church says Michael's actions were horrific and insists that as soon as officials learned of the abuse, they encouraged the parents to report it to police. What has this done to your faith? In the church? It's not taken faith from me as far as my faith in god. But definitely in this organization. Reporter: In 2005, the Jensen family moved away from the church's home state of Utah, eventually settling in the local martinsburg area known as a ward. You have a bishop. There's much an assumption that the bishop is acting under god. He is the one you would go to if you had any personal problems in your personal live or your church family. Reporter: The jensens quickly made a name for themselves. How would you characterize how influential they are. Very, very influential, and they presented themselves that way also. Reporter: Michael's father volunteers as a high priest. Michael's mother was president of the relief society, one of the highest female positions in it provides support for local families. Many, many bishops would consult with their president when making decisions on behalf of the ward or congragations. Reporter: Spring says in 2007 her marriage was in trouble. Ly gone to I had gone to the he asked if he could share my information. And said if you ever want to get away, Michael's available to Reporter: But spring says there was something about Michael Sandra Lee did not tell her. Michael was arrested for allegedly globing two girls under 14. He also admitted to two counts of misdemeanor lewdness with children, placed on probation and ordered by the court to attend sexual appropriateness class. Did you have any idea he had prior allegation of sexual assault? I had no idea. I trusted her judgment. Reporter: Spring says she asked Michael to babysit. When she returned home that night, her sons and the babysitter seemed fine. He made the comment of your boys are really cool. Reporter: What spring didn't know was that something horrific had happened that night. But, like so many victims of sexual abuse, it took years for them to come forward. And, in that time, Michael kept babysitting children of the ward, including, in 2008, Helen's two sons. Sandra Lee told me she had heard I was looking for a babysitter and that Michael Jensen, her son, would be able to do it. Reporter: Sandra Lee and Michael watched their boys several times until. I was going to put my son on the bus. He asked if he was going to Michael's house today, and I said yes, and he just was crying. He doesn't want to go over there, Michael's mean, and I just said to him, I said how is and he goes, mommy, he makes me suck his privates. And it was just that, what did you just say to me? Reporter: Helen says she confronted Sandra Lee. I told her what my son said, and she just sort of looks at she's not surprised. She's not in denial. Just sort of stoic and says I'll talk to Michael about it and get Reporter: In court testimony, Sandra Lee says Helen complained about Michael's babysitting and mentioned sex abuse, but nothing specific. She says Michael told her the boys merely walked in on him going to the bathroom. Helen testified that she and her husband met with bishop don Fishel. I told him what he had said about Michael Jensen, what he made him do. Reporter: She also testified that when she followed up later with the bishop, he told her nothing like that happened. He thinks that my son walked in on a video that Michael was watching. And that he was counseling Michael on pornography. And he says to me, Michael Jensen is a good kid from a good family. Reporter: Bishop Fishel testified that he never had any of those conversations with Helen. Instead, in a statement to ABC news, Fishel said Helen's husband came to him alone to say his sons were acting strange after Jensen babysat them. Fishel says there was no mention of physical or sexual abuse. But, in court testimony, Helen's now ex-husband corroborated her account, that they both met with bishop Fishel and that they did tell him of their children's claims of sexual assault. Bishop Fishel would testify that Michael told him the children walked in on him when he was viewing pornography. He added he had been fooled by Michael as we now know what really happened. My sons' word against Michael Jensen's word, and not even my bishop, my relief society president, none of these people are supporting me. The only thing I could think of for my son was I don't want to go to the police because I have to put him through this questioning. Reporter: The very next we're it was Sandra Lee explaining her son's behavior to another bishop, writing in an e-mail that she was really concerned about Michael and asking to find someone to take him in, because we cannot risk our other children. She intimated that she was worried about her other children. Absolutely. Reporter: Sandra Lee would say in testimony that the risk she was referring to was Michael's bad attitude and behavior, making him a poor role model. The following year, his mother and father would both later testify they kicked Michael out of their home, after his 12-year-old sister accused him of lying on top of her and kissing her. As any mother would, she wanted to protect her children but didn't protect the other children of the ward. Reporter: Meanwhile, Michael continued living with other ward families, continuing to advance normally in the church, ordained as an elder and selected for a mission. But in January 2012, spring's sons finally revealed to her what Michael had done to them years earlier. My son said I don't ever want Michael to babysit for us again. I said of course not. Can you tell me why you don't want him to babysit for you again? And he disclosed the details of what Michael had forced him and his brother to do that night. It was completely devastating and so gut-wrenching, because no mother wants something like that to happen to their children. Reporter: When we come back, a mother's quest for the truth and a trial that would rock the church of Jesus Christ of latter day saints. Stay with us.

