Transcript for Protesters react as 1 of 3 officers is charged in Breonna Taylor shooting

Tonight, a city on edge. This is definitely not justice for black people. We are so used to the system not working for us that officers get away with murdering us with immunity. A scene so familiar, laced with so much pain. Police and protesters swirling Louisville, Kentucky. As a grand jury finished its decision nearly 200 days after the death of breonna Taylor. When you murder someone you're supposed to be charged with murder. We believe they should have been indicted on murder charges. No murder charges were filed, nor manslaughter charges either. The grand jury did indict hankenson on three counts of wanton endangerment. For gunfire endangering the neighbors. A lot of this surrounds that the indictment names neighbors but not breonna Taylor or Kenneth walker in listing as victims of this action. Yeah. It's heart wrenching to see who the victims are in this case. With this indictment what we're basically saying or Louisville's actually say something that no killing occurred here. I think critics might argue that the law protected officers in this case. If anything critics would be correct in saying that this criminal justice system as they call it, worked to the benefit of these officers of the phrase is infamous. You can indict anything, even a hand sandwich, yet you cannot indict a ham sandwich if it's wearing a badge, and that's what we're seeing here. Investigators say sergeant Cosgrove fired the shot that killed breonna. Use of force was justified to protect themselves. This justification bars us from pursuing criminal charges in Ms. Breonna Taylor's death. How crucial is it that Kenneth walker fired that first shot? I think it is absolutely essential. But for that first shot there would have been no reason for an officer to shoot a single bullet, let alone the dozens that penetrated the apartments. The dozens of bullets shattering a quiet night at home for the emt and her boyfriend, Kenneth walker. She actually dozed off. So I watched the movie myself. At the same time, Louisville officers are looking for her ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus glover who they think may have been keeping drugs in her apartment. They announced themselves before entering, and at 12:40 A.M., to Kenneth and breonna's surprise, a bang at the door. Mattingly would tell investigators they did not announce during the first two This will be a recorded statement from John Mattingly. We were still announcing "Police, come to the door, police search warrant." I probably banged on the door six or seven different time periods. Evidence shows that officers both knocked and announced their presence at the apartment. But Kenneth walker remembers it differently. It was a loud bang at the door. She pops up out of sleep. It scared her to death. Me too. First thing she said was who is it? No response. So we like what the heck. We both get up. Another knock at the door. She's look, "Who is it", loud at the top of her lungs. No response. Several witnesses telling ABC news they did not hear the police announce themselves that night. You've seen the crime scene photos. You know a lot of the details of what went wrong. What did go down? Well, I think what you had was you had a huge mistake by both parties, not knowing who they were. Not answering the door. Now if you have a phone call, call breonna, we're outside, we're coming in. That's what I would have done, to be honest with you. I wouldn't have hit the door. In New York we do a 6:00 entry in the morning. The horror playing out in 911 calls. 911, operator Harris, where's your emergency? I don't know what's happening. Somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend. Is she alert and able to talk to you? No. Bre. In total, six bullets struck Ms. Taylor. Medical evidence obtained by our team indicates that only one shot was fatal. The grand jury's findings came as no comfort to breonna's loved ones. Attorney Benjamin crump tweeting this is outrageous and offensive. Last week her family reached a $12 million settlement with the city of Louisville. It's attempt to avoid a trial in discovery. We would have learned more and more and more about that case that might have been very damaging for any potential criminal trial. The Louisville police department agreed to make sweeping changes. What changes do you think breonna Taylor's case will usher in? No no-knock warrants. In the end, you're saying her death will not be in vain. I don't think it will be. Her name will be ingrained on everyone's consciences. We need to go forward and tap down on these things. Protests springing up around country in response to today's decision. The city of Louisville under a state of emergency. Police confirming tonight that officers were shot at during the protests, at least two were hit. Both with non-life-threatening injuries. One suspect is in custody. In the heart of the city, at kingdom fellowship church, pastor Tim fenly and Dr. F Bruce Williams, leaders both in faith and protests here say justice has yet to be served for breonna. To have police presence now and have them board up and cage off areas is communicated as if they expect animals to be out of control, when in fact we are exercising our first amendment rights. Our community is traumatized. Our community continues to deal with these types of injustices. What needs to happen is justice. That's what needs to happen. That's what we need in this community. These are ongoing conversations. Hard conversations for hard times. And for so many in lieuyville and across the country, a call for change. I tell them what I told them when George Floyd was murdered. I tell them what I toad them when Eric Garner was murdered. We constantly deal with the fact that our communities are under attack, are terrorized. This is the same conversation we continue to have year in, year out. And that, that is the unjustice, that is the injustice of all of this.

