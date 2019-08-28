How the 'Queen of Slime' Karina Garcia became an internet sensation

Garcia has amassed a following of nearly 9 million followers on YouTube alone with her slime-making and DIY videos. She's also got her own products and brand deals that rake in six figures annually.
6:08 | 08/28/19

Transcript for How the 'Queen of Slime' Karina Garcia became an internet sensation

