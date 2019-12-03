Transcript for 'Queen of Versailles' family turn attention to drug epidemic after losing daughter

I have a $17,000 chair of boots. The so-called queen of versailles and her husband are reportedly worth roughly $19 a documentary followed their audacious plan to build the largest mansion in America for their eight kids and animals. I like to have a bowling he says I want a health spa, and I said we need maid's quarters. I have 10 kitchens. On you lens on display in the film wowing some. This is what $5 million of marble looks like. And turning off others. You have ask me why I'm building the largest home in America and my answer is because I could. Here's our grand entrance. We even dropped in over the years. This is a prism here. I actually copied it with the louver. Ten years later their personal palace is still not finished, but that setback is nothing compared to the heart ache they've faced since. We were at our resort in park city, Utah. We got the call. No parent wants a call like that. I said so she breathing. I started freaking out. I was screaming call 9-1-1 on the phone. She'd been dead for a few hours. All the money in the world can't bring my daughter back. Reporter: Their beloved oldest daughter dead from an overdose of methadone and antidepressants in 2018. She was 18 years old. It felt like a dark cloud. Reporter: Now they're able to share with the world all they've lost. Do you know how old she was here? I think she was 16. Reporter: Beautiful. She was a sweet girl. She had a lot to live for. She was a typical teenager. Lovable one minute and not so lovable the next. Reporter: Classic teenagers. Artistic. She was talented. Can I get a picture of you and miss America? Reporter: In the queen of versailles Victoria is seen as an awkward, camera shy middle schooler. I'm Victoria. I like to be called Ricky. I'm 12. Reporter: After queen of versailles came out, the bullying she reported was withering. The bullying was very difficult on her. I had a feeling that's why she started experimenting with drugs to say I'm just like you. Reporter: They describe her as a free spirited hippy, living in a mansion trying to fit in. That was the end for Victoria. Reporter: Why? That movie embarrassed her. She was kind of on the chubby side at the time. Kids made fun of her because she came from a family of wealth. She got teased about it. She went on crash diets. We never thought in a million years she would be doing drugs. Reporter: Their naivete mirroring so many parents oblivious to the grips of the opioid epidemic. I thought drug addicts lived under bridges and slept on park benches. I had no idea that the more fluent a family is, the more chance you have of having a drug user in your family. Reporter: Victoria's diary in death revealing a secret life her family never knew. Their decision to publish it prompted by Victoria herself. In the throws of her addiction the teen asked them to tell the location of her diary only if she died. I've never shown anyone my journal, but there's no one else I would rather pass it onto than you. My business is now everyone else's business. This is hard for me. And I'm okay with that, mom. Maybe you can publish my teenage journal. I'm sorry. Reporter: Oh, I'm sorry. I miss her so much. Reporter: I'm sure you miss her so much. Reporter: They granted her dying wish publishing her diary Victoria's voice and starting a foundation. I am on a mission. The day after my daughter's funeral, I went to my executives and said from now on, you're running the company. I'm going to concentrate on what I can do about this drug epidemic. I would die if I lost this. Reporter: When you read through her diary, what questions did it answer? I feel like I know my daughter more now while she's dead rather than when she was alive. Her diary with the drawings, a blueprint of her angst. She wrote about feeling inadequate and struggling with body image. She was starving herself. I was involved in business. I didn't spend time to get to know her even better, find out who was bothering her. Reporter: Her journal also a dark chronicle of a descent into addiction, tracking her experimentation with a plethora of substances. Pills pills pills. She took adderall and cocaine. She took pills to come down. She looks like she was obsessed with the pills. Reporter: What was your reaction when you read this? I was shocked. If I had known what I know now back then, I could say she'd still be alive. Reporter: What were the signs that you may have missed along the way? There's plenty of signs. She'd say she's tired and just going to take a nap in her room. I didn't know that she was in there doing drugs. Reporter: A little more than a month before she died, Victoria confessed to her parents she had a problem with xanax and spent a week in rehab, but it didn't stick. How do you respond when you hear the criticism of you were too wrapped up in yourself. You were too wrapped up in the house? You were too wrapped up in other things? Those people that are criticizing me aren't the people that have lost children. They have no idea how hard it is. Reporter: While the family says they're unhappy with the documentary, they don't regret the platform it's given them to spread a message against opioids. I could use that as leverage to get the word out there. Reporter: David says he stepped away from his timeshare empire, west gate resorts, to focus on the fight against opioids, raising millions of dollars. Let's do something now. Reporter: Just last week the proud trump supporters front and center at a town hall along with the first lady. We see it every single day. Many overdoses. Reporter: They have helped bring funding nationwide for one of the most powerful weapons against overdoses, narcan. It's simple. Press it and in the nostrils of the person overdoses. Reporter: A sheriff says it's already saving lives. Our overdose deaths are starting to decline. We believe part of it is through the deployment of narcan through our deputies. I believe that my daughter's legacy is going to be as a result of her death thousands or hundreds of thousands of people are going to live. I've just begun. This is one of our pools. Reporter: How many pools do you have? Six pools. Reporter: While it's just a quick drive from the private island where they live now, that 90,000 square foot dream mansion is still a work in process. Do you ever wish you had never embarked on it? No. No. I'm actually looking forward to the house. It's been under construction so long that it's not only under construction. It's under renovation. We're tearing things down in certain rooms and starting over. Reporter: Starting over, but not letting Victoria's memory die. Hoping they can prevent another parent from this kind of pain. I do talk to my daughter. Reporter: I bet. I talk to her, and I just tell her that I love her, and how much I miss her, and I just can't believe that she's not here. And you know, I do love you Victoria. Our thanks to juju and you can read an excerpt of Victoria's voice, our daughter's losing battle with drug abuse on our website. Next here on nightline, we

