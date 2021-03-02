Transcript for The radicalization that led to the Capitol siege

there, this woman, a mom of eight, dubbed pink hat lady. She wound up on an FBI wanted poster. Earlier tonight I spoke with Ronan Farrell of "The new Yorker" who interviewed her and Elizabeth Newman, former department of homeland security official in the trump administration, now director of the Republican accountability project. Thank you both for joining us. Good to be here. Ronan, you wrote about that mother of eight who we should note has not been charged with a crime, but she described to you her journey. How would you say she went from suburbia to siege? We've seen in this crowd, juju, at this riot, a great number of people who had some kind of formal training, possibly military or law enforcement background arrived as part of an organized group. I've reported on several individuals who seemed to be a part of a organized push towards this insurrection. This woman is someone who appears to have come from a completely different kind of background, someone who through friends, through her Facebook page, became radicalized, found extremism. She went, if you look at her social media posts, from posting about yoga and her kids' sports games and issues in her community, to being obsessed, it seems, with conspiracies, with far-right views, including, ultimately, doubts about the outcome of the election based on unsubstantiated misinformation. Ronan, did she seem remorseful to you and are her eight children standing by her in this? You know, some of her children are underage. I have not talked to her adult children. I did speak to her mother, who said that she and many of the other family members in this family are not standing by this woman's conduct on the hill. And, you know, that is a sentiment that I've seen in a number of the family members of insurrectionists that I've interviewed. These are not all individuals who come from a background of extremism. These are individuals who come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of whose family members deplore this kind of violence. Elizabeth, earlier we met klete Keller's swim coach, who said he reached out to the former olympian with compassion and watched he could have done more to hem him along the way. Experts that do interventions and help people off-ramp, that's what we often call it, they encourage empathy. They encourage approaching with love and acceptance. There is a time and place for addressing the wrongs that have been committed. Nobody would suggest that you don't -- that individuals don't need to be held accountable for their actions. But coming at them with an argument as to why their ideology is wrong or being angry at them for their actions usually isn't the best way to try to break through. Often what people that have escaped extremism tell you, it's when somebody performed an act of love, expressed some sort of gentleness in their life, that broke the ice and helped them start on the journey to help. Which is exactly what we see the coach doing. Ronan, you've reported on others who were there at the siege, including a former marine and an air force combat veteran, I think. We pointed out earlier that roughly 20% of those charged have military backgrounds. Is there a common thread, in your mind, about how these people become vulnerable? You know, I talked to a lot of the friends of, for instance that air force veteran, Larry Brock, who said in his particular experience of his military service, he was surrounded by a lot of individuals who did espouse varying degrees of far-right views, that that was an echo chamber that accelerated a push towards extremism in him. But I think the common denominator here, juju, is that there has been an aggressive effort by multiple parties -- foreign actors, individuals in government -- to push extremist ideology on individuals who might be vulnerable to it. And clearly that has found purchase with a whole lot of kinds of people. Elizabeth, your group is called the Republican accountability project. Why is holding some in the Republican party accountable an important step in counteracting this kind of misinformation? At this point, we believe there are about 57 million trump voters that still believe the election was stolen. If you believe that the government has failed in its duties to you as a citizen, then it's not illogical to come to the conclusion that revolution might be necessary and that violence is justified, after all, that's kind of how our country was formed. So it's really important to reduce that number of 57 million. Not all of them are going to be prone or vulnerable to violence, but just as Ronan mentioned, there are threat actors actively trying to recruit. Neo-nazis are posting guidance online of how to recruit a disheartened trump supporter into their groups. So we quickly need to dispel the myth that the election was stolen. The best way to do that is to get elected officials to tell the truth. And that's what the Republican accountability project's about. We're going to encourage people to have character and courage and tell the truth. And if they choose not to, we will hold them accountable in their elections. So much to unpack. Ronan farrow, Elizabeth Newman, thanks to you both and always good to see you. Thanks, juju. Thanks for having us.

