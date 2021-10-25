Reactions to the Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty verdict

Rittenhouse, who pleaded not guilty, was acquitted on all charges. The 18-year-old shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz during protests in Aug. 2020.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live