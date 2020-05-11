Transcript for After record-breaking presidential race, voters eagerly await results

Election day has come and gone, but the big question remains. Who will be the next president of the United States? A majority of states have answered, but there's still not enough information. For the very latest in one that became a projected win for the Biden campaign today, we go my "Nightline" coanchor juju Chang reporting from Michigan. Reporter: There are only a handful of states left to be decided. Here in Michigan, only a handful of votes left to be tallied with 99% of the votes counted, Joe Biden projected to by a margin of about 120,000 votes. That's roughly 10 times the margin that candidate trump won here in 2016. Of course, president trump responded by filing a lawsuit alleging among other things that his team was not given meaningful access to vote count centers across Michigan. Michigan's secretary of state telling ABC news that does not really line up with the facts. Within hours protesters showed up at a ballot-counting center, though, in Detroit, shouting "Stop the count." Turns out a Michigan county GOP official had emailed supporters, urging them to stop by and, quote, all hands on deck. Now despite all the drama, Michigan is now firmly in the win column for Joe Biden, who is inching ever closer to becoming the 46th president of the united States of America. Byron? Thanks, juju. Now to the nail-biting race for electoral victory. Here's ABC's Trevor Ault. I'm not here to declare that we've won. But I am here to report, when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners. Reporter: A country hanging in the balance. An unprecedented and divisive election still undecided. Former vice president Joe Biden Ng the record for most votes of any presidential candidate in U.S. History, now less than 20 electoral college votes aw from the presidency. There will be no blue states and red states when we win. Just the United States of Reporter: The constraints of voting in a pandemic resulting in record mail-in ballots and early voting, methods that take more time for an accurate co even with millions of ballots left to be counted in the middle of the night, president trump declaring victory. Frankly, we did win this election. Reporter: And alleging, without any basis, that the election was rigged, asking for vote counting to stop in states where he seems to be ahead despite not having any authority to do so. This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the to be used in a proper manner. So we'll be going to the U.S. Supreme court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4:00 in the morning and add them to the list, okay? He won't decide who wins. The states that are certifying the election, ultimately the electors, are going to be the ones who elect the president. It's starting to feel like the best that president trump is going to be able to do is simply undermine faith in the system, so that he can say, I got cheated, and my supporters got cheated. Even though there's no evidence to support that. Reporter: This election, as tumultuous as any in American election night starting out predictably, each candidate picking up expected states. Joe Biden is going to win the state of Colorado and its nine electoral votes. Kentucky will go to Donald Trump. Reporter: But as the night ended, not enough information to project multiple battleground states, as ballots are still being counted. The trump campaign today filing lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, and demanding a recount of the tally in Wisconsin. This is not bush versus gore. In bush versus gore, it was so close. A few hundred votes in one state. Here you're talking about tens of thousands of votes in multiple states. You can't overcome that with a recount or a claim that 53 ballots were put in the wrong place. It's just not comparable. Reporter: The governor of Pennsylvania pushing back. This afternoon, the trump campaign filed a lawsuit to stop the counting of ballots in that is simply wrong. Our election officials at the state and local level should be free to do their jobs without fear, without intion, without attacks. These attempts to subvert the democratic process are simply disgraceful. I'm going to fight like hell to protect the vote of every pennsylvanian. Reporter: Presirump prematurely proclaiming a win in Pennsylvania this afternoon. But on the ground in wilkes-barre, Pennsylvania, some folks aren't so Su I think he takes luzerne county. I don't think he takes it by as much. Reporter: Wilkes-barre is in luzerne county, a consequential county that flipped red trump in 2016, helping deliver the keystone state and the white house. It had previously been a democratic stronghold. This year, it seems to have stayed red. Ted Wampole says his home is he voted for Biden, his wife and son went for trump. I'm very conservative, I just see a lot of my personal values in Joe Biden. I juste a tough time with the way that the president has conducted himself. And that just turned me off personally. Reporter: He's literally on the front line of democracy, working for the county as it conducts its count of crucial mail-in ballots. We know we're playing a historic role in the outcome of this election. And I think luzerne county is shining at this particular moment in time. Reporter: As the nation anxiously awaits results, "Nightline" heard from voters across the country. I am feeling nervous. I voted back in September. I voted for Joe Biden. I voted for trump in 2016. Boy, it's looking good for trump. I think that Republicans showed up at the polls. Not my president, oh, I'm nervous. Who knows whbout to happen? I am so worried. I didn't think this election was going to be as close as it is, but it's closer than it needs to be. Arggh! I voted for Joe Biden because I am an educator, and because I believe in my heart that he will do the right thing for children. We're feeling cautiously optimistic at this point. Excited to see trump on the board. Most important I want to see happen is the end to coronavirus. My daughte one of the 220,000 Americans that lost their lives to coronavirus. I voted for Joe Biden and kamala Harris, for a number of first of all, I'm an environmental attorney, so obviously championing climate change policies and green energy policies is really important to me. Reporter: ABC news' Martha Raddatz crisscrossing the country over the past few weeks, talking to dozens of voters. Excited for election day? Yeah. Voting in person. What was most encouraging is the civic engagement of this country. There is no one who didn't know about this election. There was no one who wasn't interested in some way about what was happening. The problem is the divide is so, so great. Reporter: History made in new York state. Mondare Jones becoming the first openly gay black man elected to I was never running for congress to make history, it was always about running to produce tangible results for the community that raised me. For the community that lifted me up out of poverty, that always believed in me, and that continues to believe in me. Reporter: Ritchie torres, the first openly gay afro-latino man elected to congress. It's surreal. It's overwhelming. I never thought as a poor kid from the bronx that I would become a member of the united States congress. Reporter: "Nightline" was with torres in the public housing project he grew up in days before the election. The mission in my life has been to advocate for the people who live in public housing, to advocate for the forgotten city. We're not asking you to feel sorry -- Reporter: Democrat Cori bush became the first black woman to represent Missouri after launching her political career during the August 2014 Ferguson protest. This is a police force that shows up for the protests. It wasn't until after Michael Brown was murdered that I realized that there has to be more to this seat. That's when my eyes started to open, that something is missing. There is a disconnect. And we should have more. Reporter: Bush helping the Democrats retain their majority in the house, although that number narrowed with Republicans actually picking up seats. Republican women capturing more seats than they ever have in a single night. The GOP so far seems to be staving off efforts to overtake their majority in the senate. And as the country moves closer to learning the presidential election outcome, millions of Americans are still out of work, struggling financially as a deadlocked congress is unable to deliver another round of pandemic relief. The country still as divided as ever. How you heal a nation like this when one side thinks the other side is basically the devil. Is an enormous problem. We are all Americans. We want this country to succeed. The nation is going to have a lot of healing to do, no matter what.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.