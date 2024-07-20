Record-breaking viewership, new media deals as WNBA continues surge

With rookie stars like Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese, the number of fans watching WNBA games has skyrocketed.

July 20, 2024

