Transcript for Recovering COVID-19 patient talks about being on a ventilator, how it saved him

Reporter: For David lat, watching his 2-year-old boy play is a blessing he nearly lost. One of the things you just take for granted until you have something like this. Reporter: A second chance of sorts for the 44-year-old attorney. After covid-19 left him on a ventilator for six days, his life teetering on the brink of death, he's now re-emerging. Our president has called this a war, and so as one of the people to fall early in that war and get back up, as they say in the military, welcome home. Hey, thank you. It's good to be back. Reporter: A return he says that he owes to the machine that helped him breathe when he couldn't. A ventilator. I wouldn't be here if I wasn't able to be connected to that life-saving device. It's not perfect. A lot of people don't survive. But oh, gosh. It's an amazing device. And we need more of them. Reporter: But as the country approaches the predicted apex of the coronavirus pandemic -- The next week is going to be our pearl harbor moment. It's going to be our 9/11 moment. Reporter: -- Many are sounding the alarm about the prospect of running out of the devices. We have about six days of ventilators in our stockpile. We're looking anywhere and everywhere across the world to get ventilators. More ventilators. There are a lot of people dying. The virus is everywhere. Reporter: It was less than a month ago when the two-time new York marathon runner began feeling some of the symptoms of covid-19, fatigue and losing his sense of taste. I didn't really think it was coronavirus. I kind of thought oh, it's probably just the -- you know, a cold or flu or something. But over the next few days the symptoms got worse. Reporter: Then came the fever, the chills, the aches. And when he began feeling shortness of breath on March 15th he headed to the E.R. But did not get tested for covid-19. They told me we can't give it to you because as you know the CDC guidelines are pretty strict and we just didn't have enough tests. But they essentially sent me home. Reporter: When his symptoms worsened the following day, barely able to walk or stand, he was admitted to the hospital. But a few days later a harrowing turn. Developing acute respiratory distress syndrome. I don't think I realized how bad I had it. I was just in my hospital bed on this Friday night and my lungs were filling with fluid. My oxygen levels were dropping. Reporter: When it became impossible for him to breathe doctors turned to a ventilator for help. The scariest moment was actually the intubation, when they were giving me anesthesia to put me to sleep so they could put a tube in my mouth that would enable me to breathe. I just remember thinking that I might die. When I was on that table and they were injecting me with the anesthesia I just thought no, I don't want to go. Reporter: Through it all the hospital prohibiting any visitors. His husband, zac, forced to way for news back at home. In that moment you thought your husband might die. Yes. God forbid, without David raising a 2 1/2-year-old as a single father -- because I was in our apartment. And so I just kept looking around. And of course everything reminded me of David. Reporter: The decision to put him on a vent lailtor, David says, saved his life. Dr. Luko danho oversaw his care. The ventilator was key probably to his recovery. We wouldn't have made that decision lightly. Putting someone on a ventilator is a decision we all think about. He was definitely someone who needed it. Ventilators are not a cure-all but David is living proof that they can keep someone alive. Reporter: For those states and hospitals in short supply their pleas answered. At least in part. From Oregon governor Kate brown sending 140 ventilators to new York. If any of the ventilators we send can be used to save one life, then it's worth it. Reporter: Governor Cuomo also announcing the shipment from the Chinese government of 1,000 donated ventilators to his state. I mean, everyone ore here has covid-19. Reporter: In this Brooklyn hospital Dr. John Marshall, chairman of emergency medicine, says they get a new patient every 14 minutes. We had to move our entire triage area outside. It gave us additional space inside to see patients and also gave us the opportunity to identify whether a patient should go to the hospital, whether they should go to the cold zoeb. Reporter: ABC news got rare access inside the mimon Diaz medical center. We're work under the assumption every patient has covid at 19. Reporter: He spent time as a medic in Afghanistan but he says this virus has taken a toll like nothing others experienced. You're seeing what feels like a whole emergency environment that's almost arranged around isolation. Society's never going to be exactly the same as it was. Reporter: In Baton Rouge, Louisiana nurse Morgan Babin at our lady of the lake regional medical center is increasingly more worried about their ventilator supply. So there's like 50 covid patients that are requiring vents right now, and we have 81 confirmed positives at our hospital in Baton Rouge. Hopefully, we don't run out. Reporter: Dr. Christopher B. Thomas is a doctor at her hospital and shares her concern. Patients that are positive or under investigation is around 200. 40% of those patients are indeed on ventilators. Reporter: His fellow doctor Katherine o'neil adds that in terms of supplies their hospital is one of the lucky ones. At least for now. We normally have about 90 icu beds. We're at 100 now. So we are at our max icu capacity on a normal day. And we can get up to 20 more but that will be definitely not something we've ever seen before. It's more about a marathon, right? For laypeople like myself in this fight against covid-19 how vital are ventilators? It's absolutely essential for me to have them. But almost as essential as that is for the laypeople to understand that being at home, washing your hands, and at this point essentially staying at home are just as critical. And if they don't stay home, then the amount of ventilators I need will go up. You now are a health care provider. In this fight we all have a Reporter: For Dr. Thomas, a father of two, this virus became an opportunity to teach his children what he calls their greatest lesson. What I told them is there's always a time in each of our lives where you need to be kind. And just like we told you to always be kind to other children it's important for me to be kind to everyone I signed up to take care of. Reporter: Meanwhile, this virus continuing to ravage, taking the lives of too many too soon. In the U.S. The death toll has now risen to over 10,000. There's Francis back boccabella III of New Jersey who was the first TSA record on record to duyst disease. Detective Marylou armer of Santa Rosa, California. Sandra Santos Vizcaino the first school teacher in New York City to die. And marybelth Papetti, aunt of Steve baker. But for all the souls lost, hearts broken Dr. O'Neal reminds us science and statistics tell us there will be more. Our nation passed a grim marker today. More than 10,000 people in our country have died of covid-19. But those are 10,000 individual stories, 10,000 different families. Right. The 10,000 doesn't bother me as much as the bother that it's going to get so much worse than that when all of these small towns start seeing their peak at the same time and we're already as full as we can get. If I had to guess, we're going to look at 10,000 and wish we could go back to that day. Reporter: For David lat as he moves forward it's been prayer that he's leaned on. I will admit we should always be praying but I have to admit I prayed a lot more in these past few weeks than usual. Reporter: In times like these the soul often heals faster than the body. What's the road to recovery look like for you now that you're home? One of the things about the ventilator is when it's working and you're on it it's breathing and so your lungs are almost forgetting how to breathe. So I get very short of breath. I'll walk across a room. I'll be panting. My heart rate will go over 100. It's tough. You just have to get used to it. Reporter: I might imagine that there may be some families watching tonight who are right now in the space your family was in. What might you say to them? I heard from a lot of people on Twitter, for instance, who have loved ones that are on ventilators. And I tell them, look, hang in there. Be hopeful. I'm living proof that these devices work and they save

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.