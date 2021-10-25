Despite one remaining tribal lawsuit, the Line 3 pipeline became operational: Part 2

Taysha Martineau leads a resistance camp against the Line 3 pipeline, despite her tribe, the Fond Du Lac band, being one of two tribal nations who came to an agreement with Enbridge.

