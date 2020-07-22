Transcript for Remembering ABC News producer Daisha Riley

Finally tonight, a sudden and terrible loss here at ABC news. Filled with grit and grace, a kind and gentle soul. You may not have none daysha Riley's name, but for those of you who know her, she was a force. You saw her incredible work, known for writing a breaking news piece with lightning speed and making viewers cry with her exquisite choice of words. When gma anchor, Amy robach interviewed the cast of "Game of thrones," daysha made their jaws drop. There was no greater privilege than helping you at home start your day. A world class producer, a pillar of gma and friend to so many. As one colleague says, her legacy will be her kindness. We extend our deepest condolences to daisha's family.

