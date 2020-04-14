Transcript for Remembering ABC News producer Thea Trachtenberg

Thea tractenberg was a producer's producer. 20 years at "Gma." An anchor whisperer who worked alongside the best. Thea tracthenberg was a force on this show. Reporter: But whose heart was also with rank-and-file with her razor sharp wit she was disarmingly honest, no B.S., she was gentle but steely, self-deprecating yet confident. Thea was a new Yorker, an uptown girl who lived in the same upper eastside building her entire life. Her obsessions ran from "Star wars" to "Buffy the vampire slayer" but also the theater. At her beloved wesleyan she studied drama and she saw so much of it throughout her career. A front row seat to history. As one senior producer rhymed, world leaders, celebrities, candidates, muppets, authors, trump kids, and sesame street puppets. From the oval office to the office, she's met quite the crew. Luke Skywalker, Bono, ahmadinejad too. It was nice to see her with the president, but her fellow colleagues, they really, really loved her. That's what we should remember. Reporter: A two-time cancer survivor, Thea's generous heart gave out after a prolonged illness. She was just 51. She would have been blown away that Luke Skywalker himself along with the entire ABC news family is mourning her loss. Your friends at "Nightline" are grateful to you and we'll forever hold you in our hearts.

