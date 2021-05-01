Transcript for Republicans contend with outrage over Trump call ahead of crucial Senate runoffs

It's the last push in the final hours before the U.S. Senate run-off election in Georgia and the candidates and the party's biggest names are working over time to convince enough voters to punch their ticket to Washington. Our country is depending on you. The power is literally in your hands. Morethan 3 million people in Georgia have cast ballots in early voting that took place in a million more than the total turn out for the last run-off in 2008, the choice is between Republican incumbant Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue. The war for the majority of the senate comes down to Georgia this year. And we need you all of us, to stand? That bridge. It looks like y'all ready for an election. Looks like you are all ready to make history. Five calls O texts today about voting will keep the liberals away. It is time to vote like we have never voted before, Each of them has been trying desperately to get their voters to show up at the polls for a second time. Never before has a run-off election in this state, meant so. It will determine who is in charge of the U.S. Senate. Who sets the agenda. Who sets the policy. With control of the senate on the line, people far away from Georgia are all wound up in the state's business. From the white houses -- We are going to fight like hell, I will tell you right now. To Hollywood. Work is not done, everybody. It matters who wins. Get out and vote. But it's the outrage over a stunning phone call between the president and Georgia's secretary of state that is all the talk the night before the I just want to find 11, 780 votes. You hear the president repeatedly asking Brad raffensberger to give him more societies than Biden's lead in Georgia in there long call. Look, Brad, I got get, I have to find 12,000 votes and I have them times a lot. What are we G O on to do? I only need 11,000 votes. Fellas, I need 11,000 votes, give me a break. And I'm not looking to blame I'm just saying, you know, under new counts and under new views of the election results we won the election. But raffensburger who has seen threats to his life overall this, said month way. There's nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you have recalculated. Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is the data you have is wrong. You should want to have an accurate election. And you are a Republican. We believe that we do have an accurate election. They continued to reject the president's wild claims of election fraud on good morning America. Did you consider it a lawful request when the president asked you to find the votes? I'm not a lawyer, truth matters and we are going to follow the processes and we have been fighting for the last two months. There's many that believe there's no accident that president trump has focused on Fulton county, the largest in the state. It's not just a blue county, it's also a largely black county. And the president is being accused of trying to overturn the minority vote. Fulton county is totally corrupt because they cheated like nobody's ever cheated before. Later in the call, president trump even suggests that by refusing to hand the president the November election, raffensburger was hurting the chances of Republicans running in the run-off. Because of what you have done to the president, a lot of people are not going out to vote. You would be respected if, really respected if this T could be straightened on out before the election. You have a big election coming up on Tuesday. What's happening in Georgia is a perfect storm is. It's got to be confusing for Republican Georgia voters to the hear that the elections in Georgia are not trustworthy and are fraudulent and have been manipulated, and then wonder, ask themselves why should I go out and vote? Tonight,president trump the still holding on to his false claims of fraud and talking poorly about state officials who are literally speaking truth to power. There's no way we lost Georgia, there's no way. I'm G to be here in a year and a half, and I'm going to be campaigning against your governor and your crazy secretary of state. That I can tell you. We are party of law and order. The lieutenant governor said that he wishes somebody at the white house could have kept the president from making the phone call right before the election. What do you think about the possibility of folks looking in to whether or not the president broking a law with that phone call? I'm not a lawyer, so I'm going to let the lawyers go figure that out, but I'm qualified to tell you that that was an inappropriate phone call T the longer we try to use the excuse of voter fraud and misinformation to be the reason why we lost this election, the longer it will take us to build the next platform. Duncan is part of a group of Republicans that run the state and will tell you to your face, that Joe Biden won the election here and that saying so is what's right. This is all about trust. I have to look at the mirror, but more importantly I have to look at my three boys in the face, I spend all day, he will thing them do the right thing. I cannot imagine walking in that house one night and telling them, yeah, you know, I could not do the right thing today, because the president was leaning on me. The 45-year-old said he is confident his two candidates can win despite the drama from Pennsylvania avenue. I can not think of a single scenario where that phone call, to 62 plus minutes made any sort of difference in getting Purdue and Loeffler elected, hopeful fly enough Republicans hang and show up and vote them in. Emocrats rarely vote in run-offs in Georgia. But Stacey Abrams said this is the year of the donkey. With the national attention and national investment and as well as having a Georgia infrastructure, we were able to build a coalitionvember that is going to help had us come close to victory if not take it all the way. Abrams believes that that her team has found the key to We were one of the most diverse battleground states. But that diversity is only opportunity if we don't do the work to harness it. We were able to bring together a Latino population who's voting presence increased by 72% over 2016. For Asian American, pacific islanders, it was a 91% for African-Americans it was a 20% increase. Did you vote in the election? Oh, yeah. It's a population shift that does not lost on Andrew yang, he moved his family to Georgia at the end of last year to help get out the vote in minority communities. The Asian American community is the fastest growing nonwhite community in Georgia and the country. Asian Americans are the swing votes in swing states like Georgia. Are you going to vote on January 3rd? Of course. Yang spent a month knocking on doors and holding rallies for ossoff and Warnock, with other popular Democrats like martin Luther king, III. I grew up the son of immigrants and my parents did not discuss politics in the home, and I imagine many are growing up the way I did. Myparents were from a, and American politics was a constant discussion. It under lines point you are making, it's something that people don't realize and under lines the need for the extra effort, right? It's easy to ignore politics if it seems it's ignoring you. If campaigns invest in reaching out to you in your community, that can change the dynamic very, very quickly. On the other side, last month, newly elected Republican congress woman steel and Kim, both Korean americanwere in Georgia reaching out to voters for senators Loeffler and Purdue. Activating Asian Americans to participate in the political process and vote is something that's long overdue. For many Georgia voters, there's a feeling that outsiders like yang are too much in the state's business. Has anybody seen senator Purdue? With more than $500 million spent by both sides on attack ads, the clips are to this very moment in escapable here. On television, on radio, on every phone in the state and he is looking out for all Even T people from Georgia appearing in them are tired. I'm in a David Purdue ad myself, I will be looking forward to not seeing myself on television on January 6. She only joined the Republican party in 2015 after trump announced his run. Donald J trump talked about making America great again and I have the same belief overall. She said that she still stands with the president and supports the Republican candidates. I actually a have never lost confidence in president trump. In the contrary, I'm impressed that he is fighting to save our country by restoring integrity in our elections. She is one of the many Americans that believe the election was stolen from the president but she thinks it's important to vote. To make sure that Republicans can stop Democrats in Washington. By staying home, you essentially giving Democrats a win. And you are going to end up voting for John ossoff and Warnock if you stay home. There's a lot of healing that people are hoping will come after the societies are counted and the winner declared and many here will be happy to watch the spotlight leave. I'm proud to be a Georgian, I'm proud of our effort at this point, it put the 11 million Georgians first and not any sort of personalities and persona agendas. We are proud to be Georgians and we are proud to be Georgians through the finish line Our thanks to Steve and

