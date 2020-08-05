Transcript for Restaurants that are reopening must navigate a new normal

Five minutes until our first wave of first-time customers arrive. Dinner time rush looks a little different for these partners, what was once a night out is just a drive by. We're calling it family meal. They're relaunching their trendy Chicago restaurant, . It's $55 and feeds a family of three or four, and you drive by, and a server from the restaurant comes out in glove, drops it in your trunk and you drive away. It's a risky move. What keeps you up at night? Where do I smart the employees are number one for the other thing, recently, is how to restart. That's the question facing so many across the country right now as states navigate how best to get back to work. Now more than two-thirds of the nation's governors are allowing business in some form to open back up. Restaurants crippled by the by some estimates losing over $225 billion due to the pandemic. The national restaurant association estimating 8 million layoffs. Two-thirds of all the jobs lost in March were in food service. We're on life support right now. While the stimulus packages have included relief for restaurants there was a sharp outdry that big chains were benefitting over moms and pops. Now although some allow dining in, it's with capacity restrictions. From the small businesses battling to hold on to the beloved southern chain that's an economic bellwether, and the workers impacted the most. I could never imagine that come may I still wouldn't be working. We're opening up a completely different restaurant, with very, very limited resources and huge unknowns. Since opening in 2018, pacific standard time has garnered a lot of fanfare. The 8200 square foot eatery has an open kitchen floor plan, complete with wood burning fire People were breaking bread together and sharing food and really feeling like a family and community. Reporter: When the pandemic hit, what did that do to your business? Right before we got the shelter in place orders, I think we were down, I would say, maybe 60% or 70% that last weekend that we operated. We had about 90 full-time and part time employees at the time. And we furloughed all but eight. Reporter: Did you apply for any of the stimulus money? Yes, we did apply for the ppp loan. It's very, very murky. Reporter: After closing for more than six weeks, food is back in the kitchen. Hey, Ben, what are you doing? Cutting bacon. Reporter: But some things are not on the menu, like masks and temperature checks. We've got a timer going off every 30 minutes, and everybody makes a beeline to the hand sinks. Reporter: Of your 90 employees, how many are you able to bring back? Approximately 25 to 30%. Reporter: At the end of their first day, only 86 meals sold. Seeing a lower than expected turnout on this first night, it's a little bit nerve-wracking. If the restaurant doesn't get some oxygen it could get dire here in the next couple weeks. Reporter: Restaurants have only a 30% chance of survival if this crisis lasts for more than four months. What do you make of that? I think it's spot on. I would put it at a four-week decision period. Reporter: Camilla Marcus owns a community sustainable restaurant in New York City. Her restaurant now closed. She fears it may never come back. She along with other members of the end pend restaurant coalition have become advocates arguing that it is so crucial for economic recovery that it deserves its own bailout. I was asking for $120 billion for all our industries. We are working with every state that is critical. Reporter: In New York City to the lonestar state. This waffle house just outside Houston has just reopened its doors to dine-in customers. I'd rather sit down and eat, actually, rather than take it it's boring. It's the waffle house. You don't need a reason. Reporter: They have a reputation of keeping its griddles hots even during the worse of times. We've always been essential workers in hurricanes, snowstorms ice storms, we've always been here. Reporter: FEMA uses the restaurants as an indicator for how dire the circumstances are, the so-called "Waffle house the manager has been here for 20 years. If we close a waffle house down, it means it's pretty bad. Reporter: The chain closed nearly 700 restaurants while keeping about 1250 locations like this one open. Offering to-go orders. Waffle house people are very resilient. So we come up with ways. We've sold groceries within the Reporter: Torres says health and safety is the priority. We sanitize door handles, the tabletops. Every other booth is blocked off for social distancing. This is a touchless menu each customer can use. Reporter: For customers like Gloria, these measures bring her confidence. It's very important for me. Not only am I immuno-depressed but I just had surgery. Ten-days post surgery. Reporter: Meanwhile, in las Vegas, a future relies on going Dedra young. When servers do go back to work is very, very hard. Reporter: She is a bar tender at an Irish pub on the strip. I said I want to be just like my mom. Reporter: But on St. Patrick's day her pub closed and she's been laid off ever since. The pub eventually reopened for takeout. Her husband works his construction job on shortened hours. Unemployment itself runs out, I want to say at the end of we kind of do live paycheck to paycheck. We used the whole stimulus check on the house. If you didn't have us, you wouldn't have the Las Vegas we are the light of Las Vegas. We are what keeps it going. Reporter: It's said that a good restaurant will not only feed your body, it will nourish your soul. One of our best customers over here. I love this place. One of our slogans is, come in and experience. How are you doing? Anybody that comes in, we welcome them, we are literally friends to strangers. Reporter: Last month there were no strangers to make friends with here at portofino's. It wasn't easy, but we adjusted. Reporter: Tony and Antonio own this local greek-italian eatery. They received a little over $100,000 from the paycheck protection program which has helped. Last week they were allowed to go back to full-service, and they're off to a pretty good start. I can tell you, we are maybe 85%. So we're doing very good. Reporter: Tennessee is allowing restaurants to reopen at 50% dining capacity. With tables spread at least six feet apart and no more than six guests per table. Most of the stuff we've already been doing. Reporter: Masks are not required for customers, but the state has set a few best practices for restaurants, starting right when the patrons walk in. Hello, how you doing? Doing good. Have you been exposed to covid-19? No, sir. Have you had any symptoms? No, sir. Have you had a fever in the last 48 hours? No. Welcome. Thank you very much. Reporter: Tony asked ten of his servers to return, but only three said yes. Hi, how are you? Reporter: For Roxie Sandage the decision to come back was a no-brainer. I got a family, a 78 year old mother and senior in high so my bills go on. Reporter: Pars of her job have changed. That bright smile hidden behind a mask, but she feels a love from her regulars all the same. The tips have been substantially better. People realize. I've never seen happier, more appreciative customers in my life, andive addone this for 38 years. Reporter: Although portofino's is back up and running, its sister home-style restaurant is not reopening. Despite that loss, both Tony and Antonio remain confident with their decision, offering this advice. Don't give up. Especially if you love what you're doing, it will come back, and it will come back stronger.

