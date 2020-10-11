What do the results of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trial mean?

ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton breaks down the results of Pfizer’s phase 3 clinical trial with Dr. Richard Besser, the former acting director of the CDC.
6:39 | 11/10/20

What do the results of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trial mean?

