Transcript for Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dead at 80

The rolling stones, known for spectacle and sex appeal. as they belted out hits like "Start me up," there was Charlie Watts keeping the tempo. The stones drummer often referred to is a the heartbeat of the band, passing away at the age of 80 in his hometown of London. Watts' spokesperson releasing a statement writing, it is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie he passed away peacefully at a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family. A core member of the rolling stones for 58 years, known for his dapper image and reserved personality. Tributes pouring in. Elton John tweeting, Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer, the most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. Paul Mccartney sending a tribute on social media. Condolences to the stones. A huge blow to them. Because Charlie was a rock. Charlie's not what we think of when we think of rock 'N' roll drummers. We tend to think of the rock drummer as defined by somebody flailing around wildly, Keith moon, that's what we think of as a rock drummer. And Charlie Watts was something different. It wasn't about him being a metronome, it wasn't about him keeping precise time. It was about his passion, his flexibility, his dignity. All these things that he brought to the music itself. Reporter: Watts grew up in London listening to vinyl records of Louis Armstrong. miles Davis. Charlie parker. meeting the young Mick jagger, Keith Richards, Brian Jones in a bar in London when he was 21. I used to be in another band, and they came and sat in. It was a blues band. And they came and sat in. A little while went by. Then they just asked me to join. Reporter: The mid-'60s filled with screaming girls, wild outfits, and the stones' signature sound with hits like -- I can't get no satisfaction Reporter: "I can't get no satisfaction" and "Paint it black." I see a line of cars and they're all painted black Reporter: Watts' drumming was at the foundation of those genre-crossing hits. The phone is ringing I say hi it's me Charlie had been playing since he was 14 years old. He could dig professionally as a jazz musician. He was a notch above not just anybody else in the stones early on, but most people out there doing this. He could push music along, he could drag it back, he could slow it down, he could speed it he followed them as he was leading them. That's extraordinarily complicated. Reporter: He was especially known for his musical partnership with front man Keith Richards. They had a relationship of following each other, of bending to each other's direction. I'm not sure which one was in charge, to be perfectly honest. I think Keith would say Charlie was in charge. Reporter: Unlike his more flamboyant band mates, Watts kept a low profile, but he wasn't afraid to assert his role. Mick and Keith had gone out drinking, Mick comes back to the hotel and it's well past midnight. Mick rings Charlie's room, "Looking for my drummer, where's my drummer?" Charlie puts on a suit, a tie, shaves, shines his shoes, goes down to Mick's room, punches him out, and says, "Don't ever call me your drummer again, you're my singer." Now that's a little bit about respect. But it's also, they knew that this guy, they were in his band. It's just a shout away it's just a shout away Reporter: He'll remain an icon of consistency, talent, and

