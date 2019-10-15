Transcript for Ronan Farrow alleges NBC dropped Weinstein story to protect Lauer: Part 2

And now we turn to that explosive new book from Ronan farrow. The latest bombshell accusation of the "Me too" era, and journalist Ronan farrow was in the center of it again. In Ronan farrow's soon to be released book former NBC news employee Brooke Nevils who Roger originally came forth anonymously said lawyer raped her in his hotel room during the 2014 olympics. Brooke Nevils hoped she could do the right thing to protect others. Reporter: In his book "Catch and kill" Ronan tells Brooke Nevils' story, revealing for the first time her account of the incident that led to NBC "Today" show anchor Matt Lauer's firing in 2017. The former NBC employee describes having multiple drinks with Meredith Vieira and Matt Lauer one night while working at the Sochi olympics. She says lawyer texted her to come to his hotel room and then pushed her against the door and began to kiss her. She recalled lawyer pushing her onto the bed, flipping her over, and asking her if she liked anal sex. She said that she declined several times replying at one point, "No. That's not my thing." Nevils said she was still in the midst of telling him she wasn't interested when he just did it. Ronan quotes Brooke, saying, "It was non-consensual in the sense that I was too drunk to consent. Was non-consensual in that I said multiple times that I didn't want to have anal sex." Matt Lauer fired back, denying any non-consensual sex and characterizing their relationship as "An extramarital affair." He wrote, "We engaged in a variety of sexual acts. We performed oral sex on each other. We had vaginal sex, and we had anal sex. Each act was mutual and completely consensual." Adding "I was never told Brooke claimed our encounter in Sochi was non-consensual. Had I been I would have defended myself immediately." How did you go about vetting Brooke Nevils? I'm an attorney. I'm a skeptic. And in every instance where a story is reported in the book it is backed up by multiple contemporaneous accounts. It is backed up by documentary When she recounts the story to human resources at NBC, you said she did not call it a rape. Her attorney stopped the proceedings at one point to make it clear this was a non-consensual interaction. She ambiguously described a brutal violent assault that injured her. Reporter: Brooke told Ronan she received a seven-figure settlement and signed a non-disclosure agreement. But he says she wasn't the first woman with accusations against lawyer. Andy lack issued a statement in November of 2017 and he said, qus it is the first complaint about his behavior in over 20 years he's been at NBC news." The evidence in this book, the documentation and paper trail of settlements, reveals that there were multiple arrangements to keep women quiet who had allegations against Matt Lauer years before this one that got him fired. I personally spoke to executives who heard about those allegations years before. Reporter: Ronan also alleges that NBC gave multiple women an enhanced severance in a veiled effort to cover complaints about sexual misconduct by lawyer. But Oppenheim denies that is, writing in that staff e-mail that the separation agreements to which Ronan seems to be referring "Involve employees who made no complaint to management and whose departure agreements were unrelated to lawyer and entirely routine." In his book Ronan also calls into question the reason why NBC didn't air his 2017 reporting on Harvey Weinstein. You've called this a corporate cover-up. Is it your belief today that their explanation for wanting you to put a pause on the story was because they were concerned that Weinstein had information about Matt Lauer? The very careful reporting in the book, multiple sourced, backed by documents, suggests that this was not at all a journalistic decision. I think it makes it inarguable that there were secret contacts with Harvey Weinstein that were concealed in which explicit promises were made to kill this story. That is something Harvey Weinstein claims in his legal threat letters to me-k and it is something that after several years of reporting the facts back up. And what did you believe at that time that Weinstein had on Matt Lauer? It clear that NBC news had a set of secrets in their legal and corporate practices that were under threat of exposure. Reporter: In that staff memo Oppenheim pushes back on Ronan. "We has no basis on which to rest his second conspiracy theory that Weinstein reporting was squashed to protect lawyer." This is a company that is now confronting very credible, very tough reporting, much of it coming from sources within that but I certainly hope it opens up a broader conversation about the need for accountability in media. Reporter: And yet while Ronan attempts to speak truth to power, he still grapples with his own difficult truths. Perhaps chief among them not standing up for his sister Dylan farrow when she first claimed she suffered sexual assault. Was there a full circle moment, you know, throughout the book you regularly call your sister Dylan. I talk about our first conversationafter the stories broke and how that was both a source of pride for her. Also a source of frustration because she like so many people hadn't been fully heard. And did you feel like maybe you did right by your sister in the end? I hope that the reporting that I've done has done right not just by my sister but by the brave sources in those stories, by the wider community of whistle-blowers and sources who risk a lot to expose the truth. It's how we bring real hope to our cancer patients-

