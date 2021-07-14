How Scarlett Johansson’s stunt double in ‘Black Widow’ launched an epic career

More
Heidi Moneymaker has been Johansson’s stunt double in all seven Marvel movies where she played Black Widow. She was initially a gymnast before finding her calling as a stunt double for Drew Barrymore.
6:28 | 07/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How Scarlett Johansson’s stunt double in ‘Black Widow’ launched an epic career

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:28","description":"Heidi Moneymaker has been Johansson’s stunt double in all seven Marvel movies where she played Black Widow. She was initially a gymnast before finding her calling as a stunt double for Drew Barrymore.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"78834833","title":"How Scarlett Johansson’s stunt double in ‘Black Widow’ launched an epic career","url":"/Nightline/video/scarlett-johanssons-stunt-double-black-widow-launched-epic-78834833"}