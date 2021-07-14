-
Now Playing: Female stunt doubles fight for representation in Hollywood
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears’ conservatorship ‘is a sinking ship’ at this point: Legal expert
-
Now Playing: Actor Charlie Robinson has died at 75
-
Now Playing: Massive testing, quarantining process underway at Tokyo Olympics
-
Now Playing: Actress Patina Miller dishes on new ‘Power’ prequel
-
Now Playing: Connie Britton discusses new movie ‘Joe Bell’ and filming ‘The White Lotus’ in Hawaii
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: Texas Democrats pressure Congress on voting rights
-
Now Playing: Battle over Britney Spears’ conservatorship back in court soon
-
Now Playing: The Wallflowers perform 'Roots & Wings'
-
Now Playing: Expanded Global Citizen concert returning for 2021
-
Now Playing: ‘Wizard of Oz’ dress found in college drama department
-
Now Playing: Maya Moore and husband, Jonathan Irons, talk about ESPN doc
-
Now Playing: Connie Britton talks about her new film, 'Joe Bell'
-
Now Playing: George Stephanopoulos hosts 'Jeopardy!'
-
Now Playing: What to know ahead of Britney Spears' high-stakes hearing
-
Now Playing: Questlove’s ‘Summer of Soul’ tells long-forgotten story of Harlem Cultural Festival
-
Now Playing: Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic launches into first place in billionaire space race
-
Now Playing: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt dish on new adventure film, ‘Jungle Cruise’