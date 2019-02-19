Transcript for Behind the scenes with Oscars live announcer Randy Thomas

Hey, nightline. This is where the magic happens. You might not recognize her face, but you know that voice. Tonight it's a very special nightline. That's our announcer Randy Thomas who begins our show each and every night. Tonight on nightline. I just feel that my voice is very at home in a news environment. I feel really blessed to be a part of that team. I'm the first woman in its 38-year history. People go back to Ted Copple, the original guy. It was a man's world. When you ask me where I fit, I like doing things that have been traditionally done by men up until I get in the room. And then I get to allow the other women to com in through the door behind me. Randy has done the emmys, tonys and sag awards. This is her 10th year has the voice of the oscars. Please welcome your host, Jimmy Kimmel. How did you get into that type of work? I was a jockey on the radio. Back in the day when I started in radio, there was only one woman on the air, because I came out of that era where all the guys were the D.J.S, and if you tried to get on a radio station that had a woman, they would say thank you, we're good. We have a woman. Here's our host for the fourth consecutive year, Billy crystal. In 1993 the 65th academy awards I became the first woman in history to announce the show, so that pretty spectacular. It was nothing I could have ever dreamed about, but when it happened, it changed my life. It's the 91st academy awards. Welcome to the show. Reporter: Announcing some of the world's most famous names in entertainment might be stressful for come, but not for Randy. Before I actually raid something live on the air, I will actually read that line out loud not on the microphone just before I say it. Ladies and gentlemen, please take your seats. What if you need to cough? How do you make sure your voice is beautiful and strong? I hydrate. I drink a lot of water. I avoid sugar for 30 days. I do that until after the show and at the ball, chocolate. That's my reward. For nightline in Los Angeles. You can catch the oscars right here on ABC this Sunday.

