Transcript for Scott Falater remains behind bars for wife’s 1997 murder: Part 2

Did you knowingly kill your wife? Objection, asked and answered. Overruled. No. No, not at all. I couldn't knowingly kill her. No one deserved it less than anyone I know than her. The prosecutor, Juan Martinez, seized on a remark made in the notes of a psychologist who had interviewed Scott falater in jail. A phrase Scott used during their conversation. That says "Unforgivable sin," doesn't it? Yes, it does. Juan made the biggest thing out of this, that somehow yarmila had committed some kind of a horrible something, suggesting unfaithfulness by yarmila. He kept grinding on that for motive. When you say unforgivable sin, it suggests she had cheated on Scott falater, but that's really not the case, is it? I'm not suggesting anybody committed the sin of adultery. I can't get into Mr. Falater's head and look to see what he considered to be an unforgivable it is his phrase. So when you uttered the word unforgivable sin, what did you mean? I felt that perhaps I had committed the unforgivable sin by killing yarm. During the six-week trial, the jury heard testimony from 52 witnesses. 180 court exhibits were marked and put into evidence. But it took only eight hours of deliberations before the jurors sent word to the judge they had a verdict. We, the jury, duly impanelled and sworn in the above-entitled action, upon our oaths do find the defendant guilty of murder in the first degree. It was a traumatic moment for all of us. Judge rhinestein had to decide wheth penalty was going to be imposed for Scott falater. I accept the responsibility that it was I that killed her. I'm certainly sorry for the pain that yarm must have felt that night. In the end, he was sentenced to life in prison. This is Scott falater today, serving that life sentence in an Arizona prison. Have your thoughts changed at all about what you believe happened that night? I cannot swear on a stack of bibles that I was sleepwalking, all I can say is I do not know what happened. I understand the trauma and the suffering that this whole thing and it's on me. Hey, Mike. Hey, how are you, dad? He's still my dad. And I hope to always have that relationship with him. Whether he's in prison or he's out. You know what I miss was when we would go out on Christmas eve and buy stuff for mom. Remember that? Yeah. Yeah, I miss that stuff. Being out. Just being with you guys. Yeah. 20 years later, when I think of Scott falater, it is still a complete and total mystery to me as to what the hell happened that night. I can't tell you for sure whether the man was asleep or not. I think we all have a sense that we are capable of performing as human beings, acts of great dignity, and occasionally, acts of great violence. And Scott falater was a figure capable of both.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.