Scott Peterson at court Wednesday to seeks new DNA testing to clear name

Convicted killer, Scott Peterson, appeared before a judge via Zoom as his attorneys argued for new DNA testing to prove his innocence in the murder of his pregnant wife, Laci.

May 30, 2024

