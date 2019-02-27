{"id":61347687,"title":"Selma Blair describes the moment she received her multiple sclerosis diagnosis","duration":"8:19","description":"In an emotional interview, the actress discusses her 7-year-old son's reaction to the diagnosis, how she's living with her symptoms and her wanting to raise awareness about MS.","url":"/Nightline/video/selma-blair-describes-moment-received-multiple-sclerosis-diagnosis-61347687","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}