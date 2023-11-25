Shein's controversial rise to clothing giant

In the world of fast fashion, Shein is the flashy frontrunner. But the cyber superstore has also been accused of copyright infringement by smaller designers with less resources.

November 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live